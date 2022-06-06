ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watch: Russia Shows Off Firepower of Pion Artillery Pieces

By William McGee, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

New video footage shows the tremendous firepower of Russian 2S7 Pion artillery pieces as troops discharge them at Ukrainian military targets.

Released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the video footage opens with the artillery pieces, which are daubed with white "Z" symbols, being loaded with shells as they sit in a field.

The footage ends with the artillery pieces being discharged, reportedly at Ukrainian military positions, which are not shown in the video.

The footage was obtained from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of the Russian Federation on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJZ6y_0g2E2WyV00

The Russian MoD said (in English): "Footage of 203mm Pion self-propelled artillery units in action.

"Artillerymen destroyed equipped firing positions and observation posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed in a wooded area. The artillery was guided by UAVs.

"After the firing, the battery moved to reserve positions to eliminate the possibility of enemy retaliation.

"203-mm Pion fired high-explosive fragmentation shells at a range of up to 30 kilometers."

The 2S7 Pion is a Soviet self-propelled heavy artillery that entered service in 1976 and was last produced in 1990.

It is operated by a handful of militaries, including the Ukrainian military, in addition to the Russian one.

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

In a briefing earlier Monday, the Russian MoD said (in English): "In total, 190 Ukrainian aircraft and 129 helicopters, 1,127 unmanned aerial vehicles, 330 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,424 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 473 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,795 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,446 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation."

In its own update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia had lost about 31,250 personnel, 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armored fighting vehicles, 690 artillery pieces, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 anti-aircraft systems, 211 warplanes, 176 helicopters, 551 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 125 cruise missiles, 13 warships, 2,395 other vehicles and fuel tankers, and 53 pieces of special equipment over the same period.

In related news, the United Kingdom has announced that it is sending its long-range missiles to Ukraine for the first time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned more attacks in Ukraine can be expected if the West sends long-range weapons to Kyiv.

Russian missiles struck Kyiv on Sunday in the first assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.

Ukraine is claiming that it has retaken half of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, where much of the fighting has been focused recently.

And the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Monday that Russian forces are continuing their push toward the city of Sloviansk.

Monday marks the 103rd day of the invasion.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Vehicles#Military Forces#Military Equipment#Russian#Ukrainian#The Ministry Of Defense#Soviet#Zenger News#The Russian Mod
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
983K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy