Pro-Russian Fighters Reportedly Seize New Turf During Advance on Avdiivka

Pro-Russian fighters claim to have seized new territory from the Ukrainian army as they advance on the city of Avdiivka.

The People's Militia (NM) of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said they have seized territory from the Ukrainian Army near Kamenka in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Russian forces are advancing on the city of Avdiivka and claim to have occupied new battle lines outside Kamenka.

The People's Militia said Monday: "The positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka are now occupied by the DPR.

"Fighters, soldiers of the second battalion of the territorial defense of the NM of the DPR dislodged fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions and now occupy new lines near Kamenka."

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin still calls a "special military operation." Monday marks the 103rd day of the campaign.

From February 24 to June 6, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 31,250 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armored fighting vehicles, 690 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 anti-aircraft systems, 211 warplanes, 176 helicopters, 2,395 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 53 units of special equipment, and 125 cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) claimed Monday that Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed in a battle near Popasna in the Luhansk region.

StratCom said: "Exclusive. Meet. Commander of the DNR's 1st Army Corps (of the orcs), Major General Roman Kutuzov has been officially denazified and demilitarized."

In related news, the United Kingdom has announced that it is sending its first long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of more attacks in Ukraine if the West sends long-range weapons.

Last week, the Russian MoD said that its Yars mobile missile systems, which can carry nuclear warheads and which boast a reported range of over 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles), were performing "intensive maneuvering operations on combat patrol routes in the Ivanovo Region," east of the Russian capital Moscow.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .