ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pro-Russian Fighters Reportedly Seize New Turf During Advance on Avdiivka

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Pro-Russian fighters claim to have seized new territory from the Ukrainian army as they advance on the city of Avdiivka.

The People's Militia (NM) of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said they have seized territory from the Ukrainian Army near Kamenka in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Russian forces are advancing on the city of Avdiivka and claim to have occupied new battle lines outside Kamenka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Wrwe_0g2E2SRb00

The People's Militia said Monday: "The positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka are now occupied by the DPR.

"Fighters, soldiers of the second battalion of the territorial defense of the NM of the DPR dislodged fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions and now occupy new lines near Kamenka."

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin still calls a "special military operation." Monday marks the 103rd day of the campaign.

From February 24 to June 6, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 31,250 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armored fighting vehicles, 690 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 anti-aircraft systems, 211 warplanes, 176 helicopters, 2,395 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 53 units of special equipment, and 125 cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) claimed Monday that Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed in a battle near Popasna in the Luhansk region.

StratCom said: "Exclusive. Meet. Commander of the DNR's 1st Army Corps (of the orcs), Major General Roman Kutuzov has been officially denazified and demilitarized."

In related news, the United Kingdom has announced that it is sending its first long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of more attacks in Ukraine if the West sends long-range weapons.

Last week, the Russian MoD said that its Yars mobile missile systems, which can carry nuclear warheads and which boast a reported range of over 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles), were performing "intensive maneuvering operations on combat patrol routes in the Ivanovo Region," east of the Russian capital Moscow.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luhansk#Avdiivka#Pro Russian#Ukrainian#The People S Militia#The Ukrainian Army#Dpr#Zenger News#Kremlin
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
983K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy