Greenville Mom Seeks Cancer Treatment, Needs Help Keeping Family Farm Going

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Becky Johnk (left) with her daughter Lorraine (center) and husband Alex (right) Photo Credit: GoFundMe

As a mother with a young daughter and co-owner of Johnk Family Farm in upstate New York, located in Greene County in the town of Greenville, Becky Johnk is used to balancing a lot of things in her life. What she did not expect was to be juggling another life major component: cancer.

After going through “countless misdiagnoses and daily physical challenges,” Johnk was diagnosed with Chordoma in 2021, according to a GoFundMe organized in her honor.

Chordoma is a rare form of cancer that originates in the bones of the skull base and spine, according to the Chordoma Foundation. The cancer is incredibly difficult to treat because its tumors are very close to “critical structures” like the brainstem, spinal cord, nerves and arteries.

“Chordoma is diagnosed in just 1 in 1,000,000 people per year,” the GoFundMe for Johnk reads. “That means that about 300 patients are diagnosed with Chordoma each year in the United State.”

This diagnosis has put an incredible strain on Johnk and her family as she now plans to travel to Mass General Cancer Center in Boston for treatment.

While she plans on bringing her daughter Lorraine, Johnk said she is having a hard time finding a place for her and Lorraine to stay.

“Free places I would qualify for have a no children policy,” Johnk said on the GoFundMe. “It is necessary for the safety for her and also so Alex can work, get hay done and care for the all the livestock without having to worry about Lorraine.”

Therefore, the purpose of the GoFundMe is to help keep Johnk’s farm afloat and cover the cost of medical bills and travel expenses that Johnk’s insurance will not cover.

The campaign had raised more than $5,000 of its $10,000 goal of Monday, June 6. People can donate to that GoFundMe by clicking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
