Devastating.

#TeenagerKilled

Two girls were shot — one fatally — at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party over the weekend in northwest Rochester, police say. Zahira Smith , 16, was shot in the upper body around 10 p.m. Saturday while at the gathering at 221 Emerson St. and died at the scene. A second party guest — an 18-year-old Rochester girl whom police have not named — was shot at least once in the lower body. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Zahira, a city school district student, and the other victim were near the front door of the house when someone fired shots from a vacant lot across the street, striking the two teenagers, who did not appear to be the intended victims. Zahira’s death was one of two weekend homicides, which now stand at 29 for 2022.

#ChappelleInBuffalo

Comedian Dave Chappelle , who last week booked a last-minute show in Buffalo, said Sunday night from the stage that he had done so to honor the victims of a racist massacre at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black Buffalo neighborhood. “He said, and I’m paraphrasing, I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,” said Kevin Sweeney, director of marketing and communications for Shea’s Performing Arts Center, the 3,019-seat venue that hosted the event. At the end of the performance, Chappelle said family members of the victims were in the audience at his invitation and that he was donating proceeds from ticket sales to them.

#TheaterRevamp

The Pittsford Cinema 9 has closed after two decades of entertaining local moviegoers. But by the fall, Apple Cinemas is expected to open a luxury movie theater in its place at Pittsford Plaza, according to the Massachusetts-based company. It plans to revamp the current 27,452-square-foot cinema to include eight movie screens, deluxe seating, 4K projection and Dolby ATMOS sound. A full kitchen will replace the snack bar, a bar will serve alcoholic drinks and other beverages, and guests will be able to order directly from their seats and have food served to them in auditoriums.

#CocktailRevival

The Rochester Cocktail Revival , an annual weeklong celebration of craft cocktails, will return for its ninth annual iteration from June 6 to 12. Following distilled versions in 2020 and 2021, this year’s festival features a full lineup of more than 60 events across downtown Rochester. Here is a look at some of the happenings .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Devastating.