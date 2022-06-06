ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Photos: View the best from May by photographers in the SBLive Sports Professional Network

By Todd Shurtleff
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyDPY_0g2E1Rb500

SBLive Sports has a network of professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are the best of the best images published in February.

SBLive Sports has a network of professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are the best of the best images published in May.

Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers who handled assignments for SBLive Sports.

Here are the best of the best images published in May:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxy7C_0g2E1Rb500

Jace Posey of Houston Strake Jesuit sets a UIL Class 6A state record in the boys high jump with a mark of 7 feet, 4.25 inches during the state meet in Texas. Photo: Tommy Hays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPRns_0g2E1Rb500

Priscilla Llams of Roosevelt delivers a pitch during the CIF Southern Section D1 softball championship game in California. Photo: Heston Quan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxhvy_0g2E1Rb500

An athlete competes in wheelchair competition during the FHSAA Class 6A Track and Field Championships in Florida. Photo: Matt Christopher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdZBB_0g2E1Rb500

Amirah Shaheed of Madison (left) and Scripps Ranch's Aaliyah McCormick soar past the finish line in the women's 100 meter dash final for Division 1 at the CIF San Diego Section Track and Field Championships in California. Photo: Justin Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dG0KS_0g2E1Rb500

Chatsworth players celebrate winning the CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division baseball championship at Dodger Stadium. Photo: Nick Koza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIcKn_0g2E1Rb500

A female athlete eyes the finish line during a relay event at the FHSAA Class 4A Track and Field Championships in Florida. Photo: Matt Christopher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLZnD_0g2E1Rb500

Twany Price reacts to seeing her son - Aaron Jr. - featured on a commemorative SI framed cover that was presented to the Liberty (Nevada) boys basketball team during a ceremony honoring the Patriots' for finishing among the final 2021-22 SBLive Sports/SI Power 25 national rankings. Photo: Jann Hendry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTIN5_0g2E1Rb500

Ashton Torns of Austin Westlake soars 25 feet, 3.75 inches to secure the silver medal at the UIL Class 6A State Track and Field Championships in Texas. Photo: Tommy Hays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxXag_0g2E1Rb500

Jonathan Vavak of Whitney reacts to the final out being registered in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section D1 championship game in California. Photo: Ralph Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRv4U_0g2E1Rb500

A male athlete crashes into the long jump pit during the UIL Class 6A Track and Field Championships in Texas. Photo: Tommy Hays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoIlx_0g2E1Rb500

Two players collide while battling for a header in the rain during the WIAA Class 4A boys soccer championship game in Washington. Photo: Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smP2m_0g2E1Rb500

Macklynn Land of Pandhandle celebrates her team's win in the women's 4x400 meter relay final at the UIL Class 2A Track and Field Championships in Texas. Photo: Tommy Hays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAyD3_0g2E1Rb500

An athlete leaps over a hurdle during competition at the FHSAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Florida. Photo: Matt Christopher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCz5o_0g2E1Rb500

Alyssa Bean of Poway celebrates winning the women's 400 meter final for Division 1 during the CIF San Diego Section Track and Field Championships in California . Photo: Justin Fine

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Oregon State Beavers ready to add football commitment

UPDATE - Florida edge-rusher Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Beavers The Oregon State Beavers hosted a big collection of official visitors over the weekend, and the early reviews are positive. In fact, it sounds as though Oregon State picked up a key commitment from one of its visitors.  ...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buda, TX
Sports
City
Houston, TX
City
San Diego, CA
Gilroy, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
City
Poway, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
May, TX
Sports
Texarkana, TX
Sports
City
Gilroy, CA
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Texarkana, TX
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Buda, TX
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
City
Joaquin, TX
State
Washington State
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Diego, TX
City
May, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Nevada, TX
Gilroy, CA
Sports
Poway, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Uil#Track And Field#Long Jump#Highschoolsports#Sblive Sports#Uil#Scripps Ranch#Fhsaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
Scorebook Live

Listen to Episode 35 of Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast

The 35th episode of Arkansas Prep X-tra has been released.  In Part II of our baseball and softball state championship recaps, Kevin Bohannon talks with Harding Academy baseball coach Shane Fullerton (1:28). In segment two, Kyle Sutherland talks with Ashdown softball coach Ashlyn Pelotte ...
ASHDOWN, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy