Photos: View the best from May by photographers in the SBLive Sports Professional Network

SBLive Sports has a network of professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are the best of the best images published in May.

Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers who handled assignments for SBLive Sports.

Here are the best of the best images published in May:

Jace Posey of Houston Strake Jesuit sets a UIL Class 6A state record in the boys high jump with a mark of 7 feet, 4.25 inches during the state meet in Texas. Photo: Tommy Hays

Priscilla Llams of Roosevelt delivers a pitch during the CIF Southern Section D1 softball championship game in California. Photo: Heston Quan

An athlete competes in wheelchair competition during the FHSAA Class 6A Track and Field Championships in Florida. Photo: Matt Christopher

Amirah Shaheed of Madison (left) and Scripps Ranch's Aaliyah McCormick soar past the finish line in the women's 100 meter dash final for Division 1 at the CIF San Diego Section Track and Field Championships in California. Photo: Justin Fine

Chatsworth players celebrate winning the CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division baseball championship at Dodger Stadium. Photo: Nick Koza

A female athlete eyes the finish line during a relay event at the FHSAA Class 4A Track and Field Championships in Florida. Photo: Matt Christopher

Twany Price reacts to seeing her son - Aaron Jr. - featured on a commemorative SI framed cover that was presented to the Liberty (Nevada) boys basketball team during a ceremony honoring the Patriots' for finishing among the final 2021-22 SBLive Sports/SI Power 25 national rankings. Photo: Jann Hendry

Ashton Torns of Austin Westlake soars 25 feet, 3.75 inches to secure the silver medal at the UIL Class 6A State Track and Field Championships in Texas. Photo: Tommy Hays

Jonathan Vavak of Whitney reacts to the final out being registered in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section D1 championship game in California. Photo: Ralph Thompson

A male athlete crashes into the long jump pit during the UIL Class 6A Track and Field Championships in Texas. Photo: Tommy Hays

Two players collide while battling for a header in the rain during the WIAA Class 4A boys soccer championship game in Washington. Photo: Vince Miller

Macklynn Land of Pandhandle celebrates her team's win in the women's 4x400 meter relay final at the UIL Class 2A Track and Field Championships in Texas. Photo: Tommy Hays

An athlete leaps over a hurdle during competition at the FHSAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Florida. Photo: Matt Christopher