ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Minecraft Is Bundling Java And Bedrock Editions On PC Starting June 7

By Moises Taveras
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMojang has announced that Minecraft's separate PC versions will finally be coming together in a bundle releasing on June 7. The new bundle, aptly titled Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Edition for PC, will be the standard version of Minecraft on PC going forward. Mojang stressed in its blog post that this...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

How to change game modes in Minecraft at any time

You can change game modes in Minecraft by using the /gamemode command. Switching your game mode to Creative removes the ability to get achievements in that save. Minecraft has four distinct game modes: Creative, Survival, Adventure, and Spectator. If there's one thing that everyone knows about Minecraft, it's that it's...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Java#Linux#Video Game#Bedrock Edition
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 6, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
TechRadar

NASA just released a free game for Xbox (but it's got nothing on Kerbal Space Program)

US space agency NASA has released a free single-player management game on the Microsoft Store – but To The Moon and Beyond may not send your spirits out of this world. Released for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, To the Moon and Beyond (opens in new tab) is a semi-educational management game that challenges you to develop your own burgeoning space program as you attempt to launch crews of astronauts and establish a permanent base on the Moon. You’ll be choosing between research opportunities to pursue on the International Space Station, and picking between projects to invest in back on Earth, all while trying to develop your space program at the minimal cost possible.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Steam Leak Reveals Controversial Nintendo Switch Exclusive Is Coming to PC

A new Steam leak has revealed that a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive is coming to PC and seemingly coming to the digital storefront very soon. While games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- Nintendo's first-party exclusives -- are never going to come to PC, third-party Switch exclusives have shown that they can migrate to other platforms. The latest example of this seems to be Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, which seems not only Steam bound, but it looks like it's coming to the PC storefront today.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Resident Evil 2 PS5 update has been spotted on Sony's servers

We're probably getting next-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7: Biohazard on next week, as database listings have been discovered just in time for the Capcom Showcase. Following its Capcom Showcase announcement yesterday, Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size (opens in new tab) has located Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on the PSN backend. Reportedly taking up 21.8GB and 20.48GB of space respectively. There's no sign of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's PS5 version just yet, but that's likely a matter of time.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

All Modern Warfare 2 Editions Explained

Following Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's global reveal yesterday, players have been given a look at the different editions of the game that'll be available to purchase. Despite announcing the game back in May, Activision has finally released the official global reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2. The game follows on from Infinity War's Modern Warfare reboot from 2019, generating a huge amount of excitement within the COD community.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Is BioWare’s New RPG

It is not Dragon Age 4. Developer BioWare has revealed a new name for the upcoming RPG that will be known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. A blog post announcing the title also goes into a possible meaning behind the name. It’s a reference to Solas, AKA The Dread Wolf, who shares a moniker with the game, although with a slight difference in spelling.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

EA claims reports of ‘Battlefield 2042’ being abandoned are “untrue”

EA has refuted claims that Battlefield 2042 is being abandoned with only a skeleton crew remaining on the project, stating that it’s “untrue”. The report comes from Eurogamer, with EA contacting the publication to state, “There is a significant team at DICE, alongside our other studios, focused on evolving and improving the Battlefield 2042 experience for all players.”
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

COD: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta: How to Get Early Access

In addition to dropping the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II World Reveal Trailer and making it available for pre-order, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced the upcoming game's Open Beta. As with most betas, this will be a large-scale test where players can get hands-on experience with a pre-release...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GoldenEye 007 Xbox Achievements Have Fans Going Wild

"GoldenEye 007" fans have been waiting for over 20 years for a follow-up. The wait has been full of false alarms and licensing nightmares, but a remaster of the iconic James Bond game might finally be in sight after fans noticed achievements for the game online. Achievements for a "GoldenEye...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy