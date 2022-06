WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Police found a motorist safe and sound after they reportedly crashed on Hwy. 14 near Winona Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the report of a vehicle on its side in the ditch in the area of Hwy. 14 and Seminary Dr. around 3 a.m. Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen says officers could not initially locate the driver and began combing the area fearing the driver may have fallen off a cliff after the crash.

WINONA, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO