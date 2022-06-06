ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Yankee Legend John Sterling Is Winding Down, Will Miss Many Games This Season

By Jeff Monaski
 2 days ago
The career of one Yankee legend is winding down. Iconic radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling, who turns 84 on Independence Day, says he will be the voice of all Yankees home games for the remainder of this season and potential playoff run, but won't be making many of the team's road...

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Mets make New York the king of baseball

We are one-third of the way through the Major League Baseball season, and we're getting a good read on which teams are real and which teams were pretenders. We even got our first managerial firing of the season, with Joe Girardi surprisingly getting the ax. Possibly as a result, the Phillies have gone on a tear and haven’t lost since.
Axios

Yankees off to one of MLB's best starts in decades

The New York Yankees are off to one of MLB's best starts in decades, sitting at 39-15 exactly one-third of the way through the season. Why it matters: They're just the fifth team since 1985 to win 39 of their first 54 games and are just three games off the pace of the 2001 Mariners, who won an MLB record-tying 116 games.
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/7/22

After how many games the Yankees had to play in May, it’s almost weird to see three Monday off-days a row. But that’s where we are! Yesterday was the second of the three, and then they’ll be back on another hectic run of 20 games in 20 day between June 14th and July 3rd. So enjoy the breathers as they come!
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 6/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Red Sox Angels prediction and pick. Garrett Whitlock gets the assignment for the Red Sox, while Reid Detmers goes to the mound for the Angels. Garrett Whitlock has a 3.02 ERA. He started the year as a reliever but has been moved to the starting rotation, where he has done well. Whitlock had a rough outing on May 21 against the Mariners, allowing five runs in three innings. Other than that one poor performance, Whitlock has been strong in recent weeks. In the three starts other than that one stumble against Seattle, Whitlock has allowed just four earned runs in 17 innings. He, like the Red Sox as a team, has stepped up his game in recent weeks, helping Boston climb above .500 after a horrendous month of April and an 11-20 start to the season through the first 31 games. Whitlock provides confidence for Boston, a key part of a Red Sox Angels prediction based on the current MLB odds.
Yardbarker

The Yankees Reach Yet Another Elite Milestone In 2022

The New York Yankees just don’t stop winning ballgames. With their 10-4 blowout victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, they became the first team in all of baseball to reach the 40-win plateau. The Bronx Bombers got some big performances out of their trio of sluggers, Aaron...
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/9/22

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Another day, another Aaron Judge offseason rumour, this time courtesy of Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman’s podcast. According to Heyman, the Yankees see the San Francisco Giants as the team to beat in this offseason’s Aaron Judge Sweepstakes, and the team will likely have to up their offer to ensure the Northern California-born face of the franchise stays in the Bronx. Given how amazing Judge has been this season and the fact that his contract status is up in the air, expect plenty of stories like this to come out the rest of the way, but as always, be sure to take them with a grain of salt.
