OceanX Goes Deep With Exploration

By Wendy Diamond
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to go deep with OceanX during World Ocean Day on June 8th and beyond! Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio teamed with “Titanic” director and deep-sea doc filmmaker James Cameron on a new project, called OceanX. The deep OceanX mission will...

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

A Road Deep Under Water? Scientists Amazed by Magnificent Discovery

Partway through a video of the team's submarine research, a crew member aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus murmurs, "I feel like I'm staring at the route to Atlantis." "Are you serious?" This is insane." Exploration Team. Perhaps the scientist, who was part of a Corps of Exploration team investigating the...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists uncovered an entire forest hidden inside a sinkhole in China

Chinese scientists discovered a primitive forest in a giant sinkhole earlier this month. The sinkhole is 630 feet deep, and a team of spelunkers rappelled down into it in early May. While exploring, they found three separate cave entrances and a growing forest. Thankfully, the unique environment has been captured...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Strange fossil solves giraffe evolutionary mystery

Fossils of a strange early giraffoid have revealed the key driving forces in giraffe evolution, according to a study led by researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The study was published in Science on June 2. How the giraffe's long...
WILDLIFE
GreenMatters

Scientists Follow the "Underwater Yellow Brick Road," Discovered on the Pacific Ocean Floor

The Little Mermaid and The Wizard Of Oz may be two completely different stories, but the two worlds have officially collided IRL. On April 29, the Exploration Vessel Nautilus captured footage of the Liliʻuokalani Ridge in the Pacific Ocean's Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument, and it looks exactly like an undersea yellow brick road. The photos and videos have left many wondering how this unique formation came to be.
ASTRONOMY
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Fly In The World

Flies are diverse insects which are found in virtually every habitat and everywhere in the world apart from Antarctica. There are thousands of different species and they come in all different shapes and sizes. While some flies can be absolutely tiny, others can be frighteningly large. But just how big can they really get? Join us as we discover the largest fly in the world!
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Ancient Creature That Hunts Like a Shark and ‘Vacuumed’ It’s Prey

Discover The Ancient Creature That Hunts Like a Shark and 'Vacuumed' It's Prey. This ancient fish belongs to a genus that evolved during the Devonian period. They evolved armored features, which reflects the meaning of their name. The ancient creature is called Cephalaspis. It was a fish genus of medium size which lived in freshwater seas. Cephalaspis belongs to a class of fish called Osteostraci.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Genomics reveals that kelp is connecting Southern Pacific coastal communities

The DNA of kelp has enabled scientists to show just how interconnected coastal communities of the Southern Ocean are. A University of Otago-led study carried out genomic analyses of bull kelp washed up over decades in Antarctica, New Zealand and Australia. The work, just published in Current Biology, revealed kelp...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Aquatic fungi: Forgotten conservation targets

They are always there, dwelling in the water, where they play a key role in food webs, in cycling of nutrients, matter and energy, and water purification. However, as happens with organisms that tend to be inconspicuous and often invisible to the naked eye, society mostly neglects them, and forgets their huge importance in providing support and stability of aquatic ecosystems. What is even more problematic, we also forget that they are exposed to a wide range of threats from human activities. Without proper conservation measures, their populations can decline and go extinct just like all of the other, more conspicuous aquatic organisms, with unforeseen consequences for marine and freshwater ecosystems. This was the object of a study by an international team led by researchers from the Biology Center of the Czech Academy of Sciences, as well as from the Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) in Germany, and the University of Coimbra in Portugal.
WILDLIFE
Science Focus

Ugly fish are under threat of extinction and need saving

Fish that we deem unattractive are often more ecologically important, researchers say, but their prettier relatives are getting more conservation support. Shows like Blue Planet depict the wonderful variation of life in the ocean, but when it comes to conservation efforts, it's the unattractive fish that need our support the most, a study carried out by an international team of researchers has found. Species with drab colouring and elongated bodies were found to be least aesthetically-pleasing, but they were also the most at threat of extinction and more at risk of exploitation by fisheries.
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

Meet the Scientist Who Uses Magnetic Fossils to Navigate Changing Oceans

For 2,000 years, humans have relied on compasses to sail across the oceans. We’re not alone as a variety of marine creatures, including sharks, sea turtles and seabirds, tap into the Earth’s magnetic field to help them traverse the seas. But perhaps no creature navigates better than magnetotactic...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Evolution of Complex Life in Polar Oceans Depends on Zinc

New research provides the first evidence for why we have complex life forms in polar oceans and highlights the threat posed to them by global warming. It reveals the vital role of the trace metal zinc, without which these oceans would be deprived of life more biologically complex than bacteria. Diverse algae would have not colonized polar oceans, and without algae, marine biodiversity would be much depleted because algae are the base of the marine food web.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

A long history of European geckos

Geckos lived in Europe as early as 47 million years ago, say paleontologists who have examined a nearly complete fossil gecko skull from central Germany. This previously unknown species was found in a former coalmining area—Geiseltal—and was described by a research team led by Dr. Andrea Villa of the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont in Barcelona and biogeologist Dr. Márton Rabi of the University of Tübingen and Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg.
WILDLIFE
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
animalfair.com

Remembering a Record-Setting Pup: Lucky Diamond’s Legacy Lives On!

Four years ago today, the animal (and human) world lost one of its brightest and furriest shining stars. On June 5, 2012, our beloved pet icon Lucky Diamond, the inspiration for Animal Fair, passed away. Lucky’s life and her legacy of saving the underdog will be celebrated and her mission continued. Lucky helped me realize how lucky I am no matter what transpired in my life. I have been beyond grateful for the outpouring of generosity and support from friends and strangers who know exactly how much Lucky meant to me and how she inspired me everyday, even after her passing. After witnessing Lucky’s brave fight with canine cancer, I vow to raise increase awareness for animal cancer and help bring permanent homes to the 5 million animals that are still euthanized each year, in Lucky’s honor.
ANIMALS

