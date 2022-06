Serving his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman August Pfluger represents 29 counties in Texas’ 11th congressional district, including the cities of San Angelo, Llano, Brownwood, Granbury, Midland, Odessa, and much of the Permian Basin—the top-oil and gas producing region in the Nation. Congressman August Pfluger held a Town Hall in Coleman on Monday morning, June 6th, with about forty people in attendance. Visitors came from around the area to hear him discuss the issues he deems vital at the moment, and to ask questions of interest to them. He began the event by asking Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill to lead the audience in the US Pledge of Allegiance.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO