ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Some NC businesses worry just 10 licenses for medical marijuana could shut them out

By Michael Hyland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDWF2_0g2DzwjW00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the state Senate prepared on Monday to take a final vote on a bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina, some business owners raised concerns that the restrictions would leave them out of an emerging industry.

The Senate is expected to pass the bill after giving initial approval last Thursday by a vote of 35-10.

UPDATE: NC medical marijuana bill gets final Senate OK, now goes to House

Nicolette Baglio, who owns Citizen Bloom Botanics in Asheville and sells a variety of hemp-based products, said the bill’s licensing structure would shut out North Carolina growers, manufactures and retailers.

The bill calls for a state commission to approve 10 licenses for suppliers who would also own and operate medical cannabis centers across the state.

“It hands the incoming industry to 10 out-of-state large corporations,” she said. “It’s pretty common in the industry that about 80 percent of businesses that get into hemp early do it to plow the way and put the training wheels on for their business to be able to add marijuana to their business model once it’s legalized.”

Republicans who’ve pushed for the bill have trumpeted the restrictive nature of it as a selling point, recognizing that some people remain wary of the state eventually moving to full legalization.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham), who voted in favor of the bill last week, told reporters after that he “understands the argument” that people like Baglio are making.

UPDATE: NC medical marijuana bill gets final Senate OK, now goes to House

“If you can control, in many respects, the distribution system in ways that are designed in the bill, I think you ameliorate some of the concerns people have about it being step one in ultimate full legalization,” he said.

Sen. Julie Mayfield (D-Buncombe), who voted against the bill last week, attempted to amend it to require that more growers and others in the hemp industry be able to get licenses.

“No North Carolina company can get one of the licenses,” she said. “We are doing that at the expense of a lot of homegrown North Carolina businesses.”

Once the bill passes the Senate, its fate in the House of Representatives is uncertain. House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) has shown no interest in tackling the issue during the remaining weeks of the legislature’s short session.

“That (bill) has just kind of been thrown down. And, I don’t see an appetite to take that up in the short session. As far as long session, I won’t say one way or the other,” Moore said.

Baglio said her focus is shifting to the House as she attempts to push for changes in the final version of the bill.

“It is considered by the industry as probably the most restrictive piece of legislation that the nation has seen so far,” she said. “There are thousands of businesses already here that are perfectly qualified to follow regulations that are put in place but not if they don’t have the chance.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

House considers backdoor to legalized marijuana in North Carolina

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. House considers backdoor to legalized marijuana in North Carolina. House lawmakers are considering a proposal that would let a state commission prevent legalization of medical...
U.S. POLITICS
ncpolicywatch.org

Medical marijuana advances to NC House after historic vote in Senate

On Monday, the state Senate passed a historic bill that would allow patients to receive medical marijuana through a trained physician for medical conditions such as cancer, PTSD, epilepsy and more. The bill would also remove the state-level criminal penalties for medical use, cultivation and distribution of marijuana. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cannin.com

North Carolina Now Closer to Medical Marijuana Legalization

North Carolina Now Closer to Medical Marijuana Legalization. Legislation making it lawful to smoke marijuana or consume cannabis-infused products for medical purposes in North Carolina cleared the state Senate on Monday evening. After no debate, the measure received bipartisan support by a vote of 36-7. The margin was similar to...
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
US News and World Report

Attempt to Override Veto of Marijuana Legalization Fails

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bid to override Democratic Gov. John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use failed Tuesday in the state House, likely ending efforts this year to establish a state-run marijuana industry in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Legislature#Raleigh#House#Citizen Bloom Botanics#Republicans
chathamjournal.com

Big Blow: Offshore wind power’s devastating costs and impacts on North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – One of President Joe Biden’s day-one executive orders sought to double offshore wind by 2030, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order for developing 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind turbine-generated energy by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040. Both Biden and Cooper justified their orders by declaring they would fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina Town is Ranked Best Small Town to Visit in 2022

Small towns are my favorite. It’s a way to discover the hidden gems of America and immerse yourself in the state’s culture. These towns are bustling with activity from the birthplace of Paul Bunyan to the original gateway to Yellowstone. According to a new report from the Smithsonian...
LIFESTYLE
Autoblog

North Carolina bill seeks to end the scourge of free EV chargers

North Carolina appears to be at war with itself over EV charging in the state. As spotted by Clean Technica, Representative Keith Kidwell and three other sponsors introduced House Bill 1049, called "Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations." That's the short title, the short summary being that Kidwell and company believe everyone needs to be aware of "free" EV charging or receive the same benefits, no matter what kind of car they drive. The first section states, "Any person who is engaged in a business where electric vehicle charging stations are provided for use by the public at no charge shall ensure that each customer of the business, without regard to whether the customer uses the charging stations, is informed of, on the receipt for purchases, the percentage of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
kiss951.com

White House Calls North Carolina Covid Response A “Best Practice”

While it may not have felt like it at the moment, North Carolina probably was slightly more in the middle of Covid response. Conservative states like Florida and Texas were more or less open for much of the pandemic. On the other end, liberal states like California and New York had some of the strictest restrictions. In contrast, North Carolina is more of a “purple” state. While we have a Democratic governor in Roy Cooper and at one point it seemed like we were behind in opening up, we must have done something right. At least according to The White House. In fact, WRAL is reporting that the Biden Administration considers the North Carolina COVID response a “best practice”.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Apparently North Carolina Prefers to Date up…In Age

If you love someone older than you, there is nothing wrong with that. After all, age is only a number. North Carolina clearly feels the same way when it comes to dating preferences. There are many ways to judge a potential partner. The role of age in this decision-making process...
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

North Carolina researchers have a warning for California: Bugs are coming for your wine grapes

There appears to be an incoming threat to Californian grapevines: an inch-long, polka-dotted insect called the spotted lanternfly. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Communications Biology, North Carolina State University researchers used simulation tools to track how far the invasive spotted lanternfly could spread across the U.S. with no mitigation efforts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX8 News

Pennsylvania governor urges action on $2K payments to families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WCNC

Concord woman's $1 lottery ticket nets a $110,000 jackpot

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord woman's choice of a lottery ticket was only $1, but she was able to haul home the jackpot at that price. The North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday that Bonnie Summers was the winner of the $110,000 jackpot from the drawing on Thursday, June 2. She bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket from the Family Fare on High Point Road in Greensboro, and on Tuesday collected her prize at state headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, she took home $78,000.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

VERIFY | Yes, North Carolina has limits on window tints for your car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As warmer weather settles in the Carolinas, many people are looking for ways to stay cool. Tinted windows on your car can help cut down on the heat. Wayne Sulkey emailed the Verify team about tinted windows, saying he thought North Carolina had a law banning deeply tinted windows.
POLITICS
CBS 17

CBS 17

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy