ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Committee recommends the Guardians Foundation operates new E. Trent shelter

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PC6j3_0g2DzkO200

SPOKANE, Wash. – An independent committee is recommending the Guardians Foundation operate the new flex capacity homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue.

The recommendation comes after the city had to restart its selection process. A new search began in early May after conflict of interest concerns arose in April. Members of the regional Continuum of Care board, who were parties to one of the previous proposals, participated in a discussion about which proposal to recommend.

PREVIOUS: City of Spokane restarts search for homeless shelter operator

The Spokane City Council will be briefed about the new recommendation and a proposed lease for the shelter during their meeting Monday.

Mayor Nadine Woodward has approved moving forward with the recommendation to the council. The cost to operate the shelter and other details will be determined through a contract negotiation process.

If approved, the operator will manage the 24/7, 36,046-square-foot facility at 4320 E. Trent Ave. The city estimates that 150 beds will be used every day, but the shelter will be able to scale up to 250 beds on demand. There will also be additional surge capacity in inclement weather situations.

The Trent Ave shelter will feature additional space for a variety of services, including addiction and behavioral health, as well as housing and unemployment services.

“We all agree that sidewalks, alleyways, and fields are not safe or humane places for people struggling with behavioral health, addiction, and other challenges to sleep,” Woodward said. “The goal of the City and its regional partners is to make homeless rare, brief and non-recurring and adding this safe place to sleep out of the elements is about building trust so people feel comfortable with taking that next step in their journey toward permanent housing.”

The proposed lease between the City and Lawrence B. Stone properties is for a five-year term with a monthly rent of $26,100. It will include provisions for utilities and services; maintenance and repair; insurance; alterations; signs and more. It also includes tenant improvements to be made by both the City and landlord.

The City Council is expected to vote on the operator and lease later this month.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
PLANetizen

Spokane To Implement Drought Response Ordinance

According to a news release from the city of Spokane, Washington, “Spokane City Council voted 5-1 (Councilmember Bingle absent) to override the Mayoral veto of Ordinance C36209, which establishes water conservation and drought response measures.” The ordinance enacts voluntary water conservation measures and becomes effective immediately. An article...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Mayor proposes shelter contract, lease for homeless services in industrial area

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has proposed an operator and a lease for a new large homeless shelter on Trent Avenue. On Monday, she asked the city council to consider a $3.7 million contract with the Guardians Foundation, a veteran focused group that already operates another city shelter. She also proposed...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane council debates mayor's 'double-standards'

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Zack Zappone has accused Mayor Nadine Woodward of being hypocritical about when neighbors should and shouldn’t report unlawful activities to authorities. He was referring to Woodward’s recent veto of an ordinance that sets limits on outdoor watering from June 1 to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Council overrides mayor’s veto of water restriction ordinance

Credit: Spokane City Council SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council voted to override the mayor’s decision to veto an ordinance that restricts when the public can water their lawns. The special consideration passed with a 5 – 1 vote. Michael Cathcart was the only councilmember to vote against the decision. RELATED: Councilman Cathcart suggests alternative to proposed water ban...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Specialty Hospital bringing health care to Athol

A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first health care facility ever in Athol," said Northwest Specialty...
ATHOL, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Too high’: Spokane homeowner expresses frustration after receiving property valuation notice

SPOKANE, Wash — Starting this week, the Spokane County Assessor’s office will mail out new property valuations to more than 213,000 homeowners in Spokane County. It’s the county’s way of putting a price on your home, and this year, your tax bill for your house will likely be higher. “Gas is a lot more expensive, groceries have gone through the...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

City of Lewiston to shift innovation hub money to general fund

Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson has decided to shift some $600,000 from a proposed innovation hub to the city’s general fund. Valley Vision has been leading the effort to introduce an innovation hub in Lewiston which would be a building equipped with high-speed internet and have desks, offices and conference rooms as well as offices for not-for-profit groups that help businesses.
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Trent#Homeless Shelter#Guardians Foundation#Continuum Of Care Board#The Spokane City Council
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane city pools to reopen soon!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures are getting warmer and the weather is getting better, which means it’s time to head to the pool and get your swim on!. During this 2022 aquatics season, multiple pools are open for the public to enjoy. Pool season began in Spokane on May 9 with its preseason lap schedule, which runs until June 17. There is a $6 per hour fee at the Witter Aquatic Center, where individuals ages 16 and older can swim Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in their 50 meter lanes.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Volunteers to clean up graffiti at High Bridge Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers crews will be cleaning up graffiti at High Bridge Park along Latah Creek. This is part of a bigger clean-up effort by the City of Spokane’s Office of Neighborhood Services. The department has partnered with Spokane Community-Oriented Policing Services and expects it to become an annual event.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Frustrating’: Despite federal help, families still struggle to find formula

SPOKANE, Wash. – More baby formula will hit store shelves in the coming weeks. The White House says a few planes full of formula will leave several countries Thursday. Earlier this week, President Biden announced the fifth shipment of baby formula coming into the US, which several flights will start Thursday. The first two shipments were prioritized to go to hospitals, pharmacies and the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program agencies that do direct purchases of formula. Washington does not have any of those.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

County tax-payer funds could pay back millions for drug convictions now deemed unconstitutional

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in Washington will get their records wiped clean and their money back because of a state Supreme Court decision that changed drug laws in the state. The decision came down last February, but getting people their money back is no easy process. In the State v. Blake case, the Supreme Court struck down the...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

20 people to become US citizens at Avista Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Before the Spokane Indians game on June 14, 20 people will become US citizens outside the main gates of Avista Stadium. Around 20 people will take part in the naturalization ceremony, taking their last steps in their citizenship journey. Those participating in the naturalization ceremony and...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane County sheriff: 'It’s like Independence Day for criminals'

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich questions how the Washington Legislature can say the state is serious about solving gun violence when enhancements have been stripped away on sentences when firearms are used in commission of a crime. “Does that sound like they are really serious...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Work Begins On Safety Improvements For US95 South Of Moscow First Announced In 1999

Work has finally begun on the nearly quarter-century’s old effort to improve the safety of U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow. The Idaho Transportation Department first announced safety improvements for the highway between Moscow and Genesee in 1999. Construction was set to begin 20 years ago when a coalition of Moscow environmentalists sued to stop the safety improvements. The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition argues that the safer highway will destroy native Palouse prairie. After decades of delays caused by the environmentalists the project finally went out to bid last fall.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy