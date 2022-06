This series will take a look and predict all 18 games on the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule starting at week one. The Eagles feature one of the easiest schedules in the league. That should only strengthen their playoff odds in 2022. The Eagles are also on primetime television quite a bit in 2022. The Eagles have two Sunday night games against the Cowboys and the Packers. Furthermore, they also have a Thursday night matchup against the Texans. Lastly, they have two Monday night games against the Vikings and the Commanders. Part one of this series will include the Eagles’ Week One to Week Three games.

