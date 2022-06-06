2 injured, 1 dead in separate Tampa shootings

The Tampa Police Department is investigating multiple shootings after three people were shot in broad daylight in Tampa Monday afternoon.

Tampa PD said the first two shootings occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. near E. Columbus Drive and Republica de Cuba.

The two victims of the shootings were transported to a local hospital and are in serious condition.

During a press conference, Chief Mary O'Connor said the shootings are "not believed to be random," and, at this time, they are "unsure if the shootings are related to each other."

Shortly after that press conference, TPD confirmed that another shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near N. 35th Street and E. Chelsea Street.

An adult male victim, per Tampa PD, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

At this time, no further details have been released.

Chief O'Connor is now calling on the community to help them solve these crimes and prevent future ones.

"The community can't solve these cases on their own, we need to do it together," she said.

It's a sentiment backed up by Representative Dianne Hart — as these shootings happened in her district.

"When people see something, they need to say something," she said.

Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes also echoed the same message Monday.

"If I see something, I don't want to get involved in that, but if it happens to my family 'Well nobody ain't saying nothing.Well, it works both way!" he said.

But the President of the Hillsborough County NAACP, Yvette Lewis, says there's another reason people in Tampa's Black community don't come forward.

"There's a lack of trust," she said.

And as TPD works to solve today's crimes, Lewis says they also need to work to repair that relationship through transparency and better community policing.

"Get off the main corridor and come deep up in the community," she said.