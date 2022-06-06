ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

2 injured, 1 dead in separate Tampa shootings

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lclWu_0g2DzQgO00

The Tampa Police Department is investigating multiple shootings after three people were shot in broad daylight in Tampa Monday afternoon.

Tampa PD said the first two shootings occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. near E. Columbus Drive and Republica de Cuba.

The two victims of the shootings were transported to a local hospital and are in serious condition.

During a press conference, Chief Mary O'Connor said the shootings are "not believed to be random," and, at this time, they are "unsure if the shootings are related to each other."

Shortly after that press conference, TPD confirmed that another shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near N. 35th Street and E. Chelsea Street.

An adult male victim, per Tampa PD, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

At this time, no further details have been released.

Chief O'Connor is now calling on the community to help them solve these crimes and prevent future ones.

"The community can't solve these cases on their own, we need to do it together," she said.

It's a sentiment backed up by Representative Dianne Hart — as these shootings happened in her district.

"When people see something, they need to say something," she said.

Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes also echoed the same message Monday.

"If I see something, I don't want to get involved in that, but if it happens to my family 'Well nobody ain't saying nothing.Well, it works both way!" he said.

But the President of the Hillsborough County NAACP, Yvette Lewis, says there's another reason people in Tampa's Black community don't come forward.

"There's a lack of trust," she said.

And as TPD works to solve today's crimes, Lewis says they also need to work to repair that relationship through transparency and better community policing.

"Get off the main corridor and come deep up in the community," she said.

Comments / 7

Bri'an Von Chester
2d ago

This town has gone to 💩 since this mayor got elected and her pick for police chief. We're turning in to the typical lawless Democrat run city.

Reply
2
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Florida man bitten by alligator he thought was a dog

A man in Sarasota is recovering after he thought an alligator was a dog and it bit off a chunk of his leg. According to WTSP, the incident occurred last night at around 12:30 a.m. at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, after the man approached the animal while walking along a dark path.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Hart
Person
Yvette Lewis
fox13news.com

TPD: Two East Tampa shootings leave one dead, two injured

TAMPA, Fla. - A man is dead, and two others are injured after two shootings were reported in East Tampa Monday afternoon, the Tampa Police Department said. Officers responded to the first shooting at around 1:40 p.m. after someone shot into a vehicle near Ybor City on East Columbus Drive and 14th Street, TPD confirmed. Officers said two people have been hospitalized in this shooting and are in serious condition.
17blogs.com

Florida man arrested for showering with woman

A naked man and a woman wrapped in a towel were taken into custody in a Florida town when Polk County police officers arrested them both at a particularly awkward moment. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was in the shower — with a friend — when officers arrived at the home, according to a June 5 news release. The incident occurred May 30 at a home in Highland City, a town about 40 miles east of downtown Tampa.
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Broad Daylight#Police#Violent Crime#Tpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy