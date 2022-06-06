ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan widens probe into voting system breaches by Trump allies: report

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435E8B_0g2Dz5Tc00
Tweet

Michigan State Police has warrants to seize voting equipment and election records across three towns and one county as it ramps up its probe into allies of former President Trump attempting to gain unauthorized access to voting systems, according to a new Reuters report.

The expansion of the investigation, which happened in the last six weeks, includes records such as search warrants and investigators’ memos that show the efforts of state authorities to obtain voting machines, poll books, data storage devices and phone records, according to Reuters.

Overall, there were at least 17 incidents across the country, including 11 in Michigan, in which Trump supporters gained or sought to access voting machines without authorization, Reuters added.

It is is the largest known investigation of the push from Trump’s allies to access voting systems.

“If there is coordination, whether it’s among those in our state or reaching up to a national level, we can determine that and then we can seek accountability for all involved,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said to the outlet.

In January, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) called upon federal prosecutors to investigate an inaccurate certificate signed by more than a dozen Republicans alleging that Trump had won Michigan’s electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

“We think this is a matter that is best investigated and potentially prosecuted by the feds. And as such, just today, we referred this matter to the western district, the U.S. attorney’s office, for them to evaluate it,” Nessel told MSNBC at the time.

Multiple audits and an investigation led by the Republican-controlled state Senate confirmed that Trump won every Michigan county where breaches or attempted breaches were alleged.

However, some allies of the former president have alleged that Trump should have won by larger margins in those areas, Reuters noted.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Are Republicans about to blow the Pennsylvania Senate race?

(CNN) — Mitch McConnell could be forgiven for experiencing a sense of deja vu in the run-up to Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday. The Senate minority leader has spent the entire 2022 election telling anyone who will listen that a) Republicans should win back the majority this fall and b) the easiest way to blow it is to nominate candidates who can't appeal to general election voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Michigan State Police#Republicans#Michigan Attorney General#Politics State#Reuters
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

GOP stumbles give Democrats a major break in Michigan’s race for governor

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The war in Ukraine enters its 100th day. ... “Enough, enough, enough”: President Biden demands action on gun control. ... More gun violence takes place in Iowa and Wisconsin. ... The monthly jobs report finds 390,000 jobs added in May and the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6 percent. ... Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia and will likely meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. ... Donald Trump makes endorsement picks in Arizona Senate (Blake Masters) and Wisconsin Governor (Tim Michels over Rebecca Kleefisch). ... And Democrat John Fetterman remains off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania Senate after his stroke.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live. Fox News will, however, offer live...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

584K+
Followers
71K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy