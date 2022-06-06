ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
53-pound flathead catfish caught in Berrien County, breaks state record

By FOX 17
 2 days ago
An Indiana man caught a record-breaking catfish from a Berrien County river late last month.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Lloyd Tanner of Hobart, Indiana, reeled in a 48-inch-long flathead catfish that weighed more than 53.3 pounds from the St. Joseph River on Sunday, May 29.

"I've been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years," says Tanner. "What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish."

We’re told the last flathead catfish to hold the state record was caught in Barron Lake in 2014, weighing 52 pounds and measuring just over 46 inches in length.

Visit the DNR’s website to see a list of records set by fish in the state of Michigan.

