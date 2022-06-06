Leesburg Lightning squeeze Winter Garden 10-3, improve to 4-0

WINTER GARDEN — Coming off a comeback victory the previous night, the Leesburg Lightning left no doubt in Sunday’s series opener against the Winter Garden Squeeze.

The Lightning broke open a tight game with six runs in the sixth inning and cruised to a 10-3 win at Winter Garden West Orange High School to remain undefeated on the season (4-0).

Winter Garden (0-3) walked 20 batters in its opening two games of the season and added to that total with 10 walks against the 10 Lightning. Six of the 10 Leesburg runs reached based on a walk.

Austin Brinling got things going in the first inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to four games. A few batters later, sophomore catcher Travis Stapleton lined a two-out single to center field, scoring Brinling.

Tied up at one in the third, senior infielder Noah Best continued his hot start with an RBI single to left field to give Leesburg the upper hand. Best would finish the night with three hits, boosting his batting average to a team-high .364.

Winter Garden would tie it up one more time in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch that scored Tracy Mitchem from third.

After a few scoreless frames, the Bolts scored a pair of runs in the fifth and never looked back.

Sophomore Jonathan Ponder had the big hit when drilled a ball down the right-field line for a triple that scored Quinn Petty and Michael Furry. Ponder’s three bagger came off a low and outside fastball.

“I just let it (the ball) get deep, let it travel and hit it back the other way.” Ponder said.

In the sixth, Leesburg added six insurance runs as Stapleton continued his big day with a two-run double that hit the top of the left field wall. It was his first extra-base hit of the season.

“I looked at the film from the last game and felt I was falling out in front a little bit,” Stapleton said. “Today, I was focusing on staying on my back leg and it worked out well.”

Leesburg would continue to pour it on in the sixth. A throwing error allowed a run to score and Furry would come up with an RBI groundout to shortstop.

Ponder picked up two more RBI’s with the bases loaded single that ricocheted off Squeeze reliever Dalton Meredith and into shallow center field. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native finished the day 2-for-4, with a double, triple, and four RBIs.

“I felt like I was seeing the ball well,” Ponder said. “I just wanted to keep it simple and that was the main thing I was focusing on today.”

Winter Garden scraped together a run in the seventh to avoid the eight-run mercy rule, but would fail to score again as the Lightning bullpen continued its stellar late-game work. Freshman right-hander Dylan Broderick made the start for the Lightning and delivered three innings, allowing one earned run and striking out three.

Junior left-handed pitcher Brandon Haston relieved Broderick in the fourth, allowing a run and striking out one Squeeze batter. His two innings on the mound would earn him the win to improve to 1-0.

The final four Lightning arms threw one inning apiece and combined for just one earned run and six strikeouts — Bryse Ingle, Ivan VanBeverHoudt Jr., Bryson Galloway, and Eustis grad Ty Van Dyke.

Tom Cavanaugh is the communications intern for the Leesburg Lightning.