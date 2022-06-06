Severe Weather Statement issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Gallatin; Kenton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ohio County in southeastern Indiana East central Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana Northern Kenton County in northern Kentucky Northern Campbell County in northern Kentucky Boone County in northern Kentucky Central Gallatin County in northern Kentucky Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, Harrison, North College Hill, Madeira and Edgewood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 18. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 165 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 174 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

