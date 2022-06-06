ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 37 cents to $118.50 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 21 cents to $119.51 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 6 cents to $4.19 a gallon. July heating oil rose 8 cents to $4.36 a gallon. July natural gas rose 80 cents to $9.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $6.50 to $1,843.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 18 cents to $22.09 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.01 Japanese yen from 130.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.0691 from $1.0720.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden canceled an Alaska oil and gas lease sale. What's the impact on gas prices?

Gasoline prices in the U.S. hit a new record on Thursday — the same day the Biden administration canceled three oil-and-gas lease sales. Republican lawmakers are pointing to surging fuel costs as a rationale for selling more leases to drill on federal lands, with some criticizing President Biden's decision as hurting America's energy independence. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy tweeted that the decision "proved their lack of commitment to oil and gas development in the U.S."
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Heating Oil#Gas Prices
eenews.net

Biden finds limited options for lowering gasoline prices

The twin threats of inflation and high gasoline prices continued to drag on the Biden administration this week, and analysts were beginning to predict that it will take strong economic medicine to deal with the malaise. The price of regular U.S. gasoline hit yet another record yesterday, averaging about $4.67...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

Gas prices will surpass $6 nationwide by August, JPMorgan says

The average national retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to surpass $6 by the of summer, according to a recent JPMorgan research note. On Wednesday, the national average hit another record, reaching $4.56 per gallon, according to AAA. That's already up nearly 50 cents from a month ago, and $1.52 from this time last year, according to AAA's recent data.
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

US Natural Gas Slumps After Fire at Texas LNG Export Terminal

US natural gas prices tumbled after a fire broke out at a Texas export terminal, threatening to leave supplies of the fuel stranded in the domestic American market despite surging overseas demand. Freeport LNG’s terminal in Quintana, Texas, has been shut down after an explosion at 11:40 a.m. local time...
TheStreet

Why Are Gas Prices Rising?

There's a reason and it may surprise you. Gasoline prices are at record highs and likely headed higher. The price of a gallon of regular gasoline is above $4 in all states, above $5 in several, and above $6 in California, according to AAA data. Nationally the average price of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Breckenridge Texan

Petroleum analyst predicts national average for gas will reach $5/gallon

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 37.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.50/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy