ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tony Awards Will Require Tests, Not Masks for Nominees at Radio City

By Caitlin Huston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzVYS_0g2DyTMm00

The star attendees at the Tony Awards on June 12 will not be required to wear masks during the ceremony, but will need to be tested for COVID-19 before attending, the awards show confirmed Monday.

Attendees sitting in the orchestra section of Radio City Music Hall (which is not a Broadway theater ) include Tony nominees, as well as producers, theater owners and other celebrity guests. Many of the actors will take to the stage during the show, which led to the PCR testing requirement for everyone in the orchestra. Masks are optional for this section, which is likely to be heavily featured on the telecast.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“As a significant portion of the orchestra are Tony Award nominees and either going to be on stage and/or performing, it felt necessary to do the same for all of those in the orchestra. Requirements to be on stage include the PCR testing and verification,” Tony Award Productions said in a statement.

While testing is an added precaution for audience members, the lack of a mask requirement is at odds with the current regulations on Broadway. All attendees at Broadway shows are currently required to wear masks through June 30, as part of an industry-set mandate that has been regularly renewed since July 2021.

Broadway cast members have been performing unmasked since the industry’s reopening, but are frequently tested for COVID-19, with cadences set by case numbers in the area.

Attendees sitting in the mezzanine and balcony sections of Radio City Music Hall, are required to wear a mask throughout the ceremony, but do not need to be tested.

All ticket holders at the Tony Awards will need to provide proof of full vaccination, even as most Broadway theaters did away with that requirement in May.

The testing requirement, but optional masking for some attendees follows a similar rule set by the Academy Awards. At the March 27 ceremony, Oscar nominees and their guests were not required to wear masks and were also required to undergo testing, as well as provide proof of vaccination.

But the lack of a mask requirement for some audience members also comes as the Broadway industry seeks to remerge from an embattled season, which has included lower attendance and productions grappling with COVID-19 cases among cast and company members, as well as show cancellations and changing safety protocols. The Tony Awards broadcast is one of the best commercials for the industry and one way of signaling a hopeful return to normalcy for Broadway.

Broadway’s COVID Safety Officers, who have been enforcing the industry’s safety requirements and coordinating the COVID-19 testing of casts and crews, are among the invited attendees at the ceremony.

Cases in New York City have been rising for the past several weeks, but now appear to have reached somewhat of a plateau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently downgraded New York County to a medium risk level, which relaxes the recommendation for indoor mask wearing, after weeks at a high risk level.

Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose has been selected to host the 75th annual Tony Awards. The broadcast is split across Paramount+ and CBS. The first part, an hour long special which takes place at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, will stream on Paramount+ with hosts Darren Criss and Julianne Hough , both of whom are currently in Broadway shows. The awards show will then continue at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on CBS and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Says Twitter “Actively Resisting” Terms of Merger Agreement, Threatens Termination of Deal Over Spambot Dispute

In a letter sent to Twitter Monday morning, an attorney for Elon Musk wrote that the company “is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights” in regards to a dispute over spam accounts, and threatened to terminate the deal. The letter, sent by a lawyer for Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meager & Flom, follows a weeks-long back and forth between Musk and the company regarding how many active users of the service are real people, as opposed to bots or spam accounts. Musk, who declined due diligence early in the process, has since requested further data from the company, and also tweeted...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Prey’ Drops Intense, Intriguing ‘Predator’ Prequel Trailer

If it bleeds, perhaps they will kill it. The first trailer for Prey dropped on Tuesday, which showed off both an intense and intriguing chapter in the iconic Predator franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterSeth MacFarlane on Moving 'Orville' From Fox to "Classier" Hulu, Comedy's Controversies and His 'Ted' Hopes'Conversations With Friends' EP Lenny Abrahamson on the Value of Slow TV and the Future of AdaptationsHulu's 'Shoresy': TV Review The two-minute preview for the film from 20th Century Studios coming directly to Hulu on Aug. 5 teased the Comanche Nation 300 years in the past fighting against a Predator. The exact story is of...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Girls Vet Joins Bomer Series, Tony Awards Talent and More

Click here to read the full article. Girls vet Allison Williams is joining Matt Bomer as one of Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, our sister site Variety reports. The limited series is based on Thomas Mallon’s novel and is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime. Bomer serves as executive producer and stars as Hawkins Fuller, “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin (casting TBA), a young man brimming with...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Ariana Debose
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
soapoperanetwork.com

CBS Announces All-Star Lineup for ‘The 75th Annual Tony Awards’ airing Live on Sunday, June 12

On Sunday, June 12 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT, CBS will broadcast “The 75th Annual Tony Awards,” live coast-to-coast with Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose hosting. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Immediately preceding the network broadcast, Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host “The Tony Awards: Act One,” an hour of live exclusive content available on Paramount+ from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT. This morning, an all-star lineup was announced to help commemorate Tony Awards history and celebrate 75 years of Broadway excellence.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Broadway Theater#Radio City Music Hall#Pcr#Theater Review#Tony Award Productions
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Variety

Amy Poehler Plays the Long Game at Brandon Tartikoff Awards

Click here to read the full article. On a long night of superlative-filled salutes to TV legends, Amy Poehler got the last laugh at the 18th annual Brandon Tartikoff Awards. Poehler was No. 7 out of the seven honorees who were feted Thursday night at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, with the annual TV achievement kudos handed out by the National Assn. of Television Program Executives. The Tartikoff Awards are typically held during the NATPE conference in January, but that annual tradition was tabled this year by the COVID upsurge. Poehler, the multi-hyphenate “Parks and Recreation” star who has become...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Maestro: Netflix fans freak out over image of ‘unrecognisable’ Bradley Cooper in new Leonard Bernstein film

Netflix fans have been stunned by the first images from the set of the new film Maestro.Maestro stars Bradley Cooper as the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.The film, which Cooper is also directing, co-stars Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre, and Jeremy Strong (Succession) as critic John Gruen.On Monday (30 May), Netflix’s official social media accounts shared the first images from the set of Maestro, some of which appear to feature Cooper in extensive old age make-up.Followers shared their stunned reactions to the pictures on social media.“Oh my god,” one person wrote, while another wrote: “This is...
MOVIES
Popculture

Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Pete Davidson on the Bubble for a Farewell Acting Nom for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Distractify

Jack Wagner's Younger Son, Harrison Wagner, Was Found Dead

Our hearts go out to Jack Wagner and his family. The General Hospital and Melrose Place alum lost his younger son, Harrison Wagner, on Monday, June 6, 2022. Jack and his ex-wife, Kristina, welcomed two sons, Peter and Harrison, during their 12 and a half year marriage. Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, who was adopted after she was born in 1998. What happened to Harrison? What's the cause of death?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
E! News

Fargo Season 5 Finds Its Leading Man in Jon Hamm

We're not mad about this casting news. On June 6, FX announced that Mad Men alum Jon Hamm has been cast in a starring role for season five of Fargo. While little details were shared about Hamm's return to TV, we do know that his character is named Roy. The...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Melissa McCarthy & Cousin Jenna Perusich On New Home Makeover Show: 'We Are Not a Mellow Energy!'

Melissa McCarthy and her cousin, actress Jenna Perusich are doing more than their fair share when it comes to giving back. The two women, who consider themselves "design obsessed" have teamed up for the new six-episode discovery+ series The Great Giveback (premiering June 13), in which they'll offer surprise home transformations to nominees who have gone above and beyond to serve others.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Alicia Keys Responds To Backlash Of Her ‘Empire State of Mind’ Performance At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Alicia Keys pulled off an amazing show at The Queen Of England’s platinum Jubilee celebration, which celebrated the 96-year-old monarch’s 70 years on the throne and attended by members of the royal family and more than 20,000 Brits. Keys was among the many artists who performed at the star-studded “Platinum Party at the Palace” tribute concert outside Buckingham Palace in London Saturday night which included Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The “Girl on Fire” singer performed many of her songs including ‘Superwoman’ and ‘City of Gods’ but it was when she performed ‘Empire State of Mind’ that left fans confused as the lyrics were written about New York City. With comments and jokes on Twitter like “Absurdly funny to me that they got Alicia Keys to perform ‘Empire State of Mind’ during a celebration of English monarchy.” ” Not Alicia Keys changing ‘now you’re in New York’ to ‘now you’re in London’.”
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Sandra Oh & Awkwafina Hulu Original Sister Comedy Begins Production

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are teaming up for an original Hulu comedy movie as production on the untitled project gets under way. The film is shooting in LA and New Orleans and is set to wrap production on July 22. It will officially premiere in 2023 as a Hulu Original in the United States and on Star+ and Disney+ in other territories. The production from 20th Century Studios is described as a sister comedy.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy