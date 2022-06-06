ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

USWCD Will Vote To Select Supervisors

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 2 days ago

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission will conduct an election of Supervisors of the Union Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code. Individuals who own...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

peakofohio.com

Senate Bill 215 to take effect June 13

Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds explains that on Monday, June 13, Senate Bill 215 takes effect, allowing “qualifying adults” in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license. Qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older, legal residents, not fugitives, not subject to a protection order, have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, have not been dishonorably discharged from the military, do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years, or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Plain City, OH
Marysville, OH
Government
City
Marysville, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
morrowcountysentinel.com

Low-income household water assistance available

MORROW COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs December 13, 2021 through September 30, 2022.To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-387-1039.Ohio Heartland CAC serves all Crawford, Marion and Morrow counties.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Proposed legislation clears way for ‘community solar’ in Ohio

DARKE COUNTY — Apex Clean Energy’s petition to the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) regarding Painter Creek Solar is delayed until autumn. However, there are other companies looking at Darke County for smaller-scale projects. One of those companies is Massachusetts-based Nexamp, founded in 2007, now serving 50,000 customers...
cwcolumbus.com

Columbia Gas proposes 27% rate hike in monthly bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio is asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to approve a 27% hike in monthly bills for natural gas distribution service. It comes as people are already paying more at the pump and at the grocery store. "We're seeing increases at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Changes to Indian Lake Safety Town (Audio included)

Russells Point Police Chief Joe Freyhof recently released a statement regarding changes to Indian Lake Safety Town. Over the last decade, the Russells Point Police Department has hosted Indian Lake Safety Town. The weeklong instruction was sponsored in part by local businesses and instructors were provided by the police department, Ohio Division of Natural Resources, Wildlife Officers, Children Services, Indian Joint Fire District, and many more.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Lima News

Assistance with utility bills may be available through WOCAP

LIMA — Low-income households struggling to afford utilities may be eligible for assistance with their water and wastewater bills through the West Ohio Community Action Partnership and Ohio Department of Development, which will be open through Sept. 30. Households earning 175% or less of federal poverty guidelines that have...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

ODNR Looks To Protect Little Darby Creek Scenic River

WEST JEFFERSON – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) this week celebrated the purchase of two more properties along the Little Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. ODNR Director Mary Mertz joined staff from the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves and Scenic Rivers Program to tour the newly protected land in Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Your Radio Place

Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Enshrinement Honors Two Area Veterans

COLUMBUS, Ohio -The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) hosted an Enshrinement Ceremony for the recently inducted members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, a program that included several honored guests and honor outstanding veterans who were part of the last three classes to enter the Hall. The event was held Tuesday night (June 7) at the Davidson Theatre inside the Riffe Center, located in downtown Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville’s Passport Series Continues Throughout Summer

As part of the new summer skills series offered by the city of Marysville, youngsters from around the area got a Passport to Kayaking at Aldersgate Park Saturday. NASBLA Certified Instructors and Event Coordinators for the City of Marysville Lindsay Fetherolf and Cassie Todd taught the three one-hour classes. Those kiddos who participated learned how to properly handle a kayak from paddling and stroke techniques as well as balance and safe boating practices. Plus, it was a great time for all, and each participant received a certificate at the end of the day indicating that they did indeed earn a Passport to Kayaking.
WDTN

Tipp City: Stay off the roads

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Police Department has sent out an alert warning citizens to stay off the roads due to dangerous weather conditions. The Tipp City Police Department said that, in order to keep road clear for emergency vehicles, anyone who does not need to be out should stay off the […]
TIPP CITY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Monty L. Webb

Monty L. Webb, 70 of Richwood, passed away Tuesday evening June 7, 2022 at the Columbus Alzheimer Care Center following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born February 3, 1952 in Delaware to the late Lester and Iris (Mehring) Manley, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Webb.
RICHWOOD, OH
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
Galion Inquirer

Finding My Way: Minnesota to Galion

About two months ago, I relocated to Galion from a mid-size city in Minnesota. Having already lived in nine states during my life, I am familiar with moving to a new community; however, most the places I have resided have been in or around larger cities, so there was some trepidation coming to a smaller town where I did not know a soul.
GALION, OH

