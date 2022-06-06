USWCD Will Vote To Select Supervisors

As part of the new summer skills series offered by the city of Marysville, youngsters from around the area got a Passport to Kayaking at Aldersgate Park Saturday. NASBLA Certified Instructors and Event Coordinators for the City of Marysville Lindsay Fetherolf and Cassie Todd taught the three one-hour classes. Those kiddos who participated learned how to properly handle a kayak from paddling and stroke techniques as well as balance and safe boating practices. Plus, it was a great time for all, and each participant received a certificate at the end of the day indicating that they did indeed earn a Passport to Kayaking.

2 DAYS AGO