Charleston, WV

PSC to hold public comments on Appalachian Power to recover cost with special purpose rate

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Public Service Commission has scheduled four public comment hearings on the Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) case filed by Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company.

The ENEC rate review is a narrow, special purpose rate proceeding for electric utilities that allows recovery of certain prudently incurred costs for fuel, purchased power, purchased transmission costs and construction costs for specific projects. The public comment hearings will be held at:

  • The Ohio County Courthouse, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling in Judge Cuomo’s Courtroom, Wednesday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m.
  • The Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 W. Main Street, Princeton in Judge Sadler’s Courtroom, Monday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m.
  • The Cabell County Courthouse, 100 E. Washington Street, Huntington in the County Commission Courtroom, Tuesday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m.

“Hearing from the public is an important part of the Commission’s decision-making process,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “These public comment hearings give the Commissioners an opportunity to meet face-to-face with the ratepayers. However, if you can’t attend the hearings, you may still submit comments online or by mail. We want to hear from as many people as possible.”

Additional information, including documents filed in the case and the full procedural schedule, may be found on the Commission’s website www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 22-0393-E-ENEC.

