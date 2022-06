Kansas City, MO. (June 7, 2022) – Savion, LLC (Savion) announced today the sale of the 200 megawatt (MWac) Atlanta Farms Solar Project to Dominion Energy. “The closing of the sale of Atlanta Farms Solar Project to Dominion Energy marks another important milestone in the continued advancement and momentum of solar energy growth for the state of Ohio. Savion is proud to be developing solar power facilities in the great state of Ohio and helping to contribute to the decarbonization efforts of our partners,” said Nick Lincon, president for Savion. “Outstanding projects like Atlanta Farms Solar Project would not be possible without the vision and support of the local communities, officials, landowners, and project partners who do so much to help these projects come to fruition.”

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO