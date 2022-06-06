ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCWS Photo Gallery: UCLA 7, Oklahoma 3

 2 days ago

Yardbarker

Oklahoma, Texas to meet in Women's College World Series Finals

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns softball teams will bring the Red River Rivalry to the Women's College World Series Final. No. 1 ranked Oklahoma earned its spot Monday by beating the UCLA Bruins. Earlier in the day, UCLA forced an elimination game by handing the Sooners their third loss of the season, but Oklahoma rebounded to beat the Bruins, 15-0, in the back half of a doubleheader, ending the latter game in five innings due to a mercy rule.
nypressnews.com

California Primary 2022: Full Coverage

CBS Los Angeles is your home for California Primary 2022 coverage! From the moment polls close at 8pm, we’ll be with you with the latest results and analysis on CBS2, KCAL9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles. Results Pages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cuyama Buckhorn’s Chuck-Wagon Chow-Downs

Seventy years ago, the Cuyama Buckhorn opened along Highway 166, bringing an oasis of culture and cuisine to the high-desert moonscape of the Cuyama Valley. The Buckhorn quickly became a community hub for this hardscrabble region of northeastern Santa Barbara County, historically home to oil drilling, ranching, vineyards, orchards, and industrial carrot farming. The bar was bumping, and people came from all around to enjoy a chuck-wagon BBQ every Sunday, when beef, beans, and more could be enjoyed for just $2 a head.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
reporterwings.com

California’s water wasters

CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Improvements coming to 20-mile stretch of PCH

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Some major changes are coming to parts of the Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County. Caltrans is getting $35 million to make improvements along a 20-mile stretch between Newport Beach and the LA County line. Some changes include new traffic lights, patching up pavements, and new...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Race for 42nd Congressional District and Orange County DA

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia has taken the lead for the new 42nd Congressional District, with Republican John Briscoe trailing. The newly established district combines the current 40th and 47th Districts that were merged when California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history. Plus, a look...
foxla.com

Police chase ends with PIT maneuver on 101 Freeway

One person was arrested after a police chase through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A California Highway Patrol unit used a PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end.
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

This is the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, study says

A new study analyzing the popularity of fast food restaurants in 30 of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas has identified the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. Five Guys claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
beyondchron.org

Election Predictions: June 7, 2022

June 7 is Election Day in California. No state races have captivated voters. This leaves local contests to drive turnout. The two most high-profile local elections are the attempted recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the Los Angeles mayor’s race. Here’s how we see both.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Election Day: Frontrunners emerge in race for L.A. mayor

The contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor was supposed to be about homelessness, crime and soaring rents and home prices. But lately it’s taken a nasty turn. In ads run by Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and her allies, rival Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso is depicted as a West coast version of former President […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

Christopher Dorner, The Ex-LAPD Officer Who Went On A Vengeance-Fueled Shooting Spree In Los Angeles

In February 2013, Christopher Dorner killed four people as part of his revenge against the Los Angeles Police Department — sparking a nine-day manhunt. In February 2013, a gunman named Christopher Dorner terrorized Los Angeles for several harrowing days. But there was something unusual about Dorner. A former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, his killing spree was fueled by one thing — revenge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

