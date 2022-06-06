501 LIFE Magazine highlights Arkansans in June issue
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – It’s a new month which means a new issue of 501 LIFE Magazine. Stefanie Brazile, editor and co-owner of the magazine, stopped by KARK 4 News with details on the latest issue.
The June issue is all about “Home and Garden,” with Arkansan P. Allen Smith on the cover. Smith is a garden designer who owns a farm near Little Rock.
The magazine also includes an article on KARK’s veteran cameraman Morsie Eagles.
“I think a lot of viewers know a little bit about him, but we wanted to make sure people know about Morsie,” Brazile said.Determined Russellville High 2022 graduate started as part of the Class of 1940
The issue highlights other positive stories including the “Youth of the Month” and a guide to breakfast restaurants in central Arkansas.
All of the stories and more are available online at 501LifeMag.com or by picking up a copy of 501 LIFE Magazine.
