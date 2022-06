Gun rights activists around the state of Florida will have to wait until the 2023 legislative session to see Constitutional Carry legislation possibly makes its way through the Republican-led legislature and ultimately to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for his signature. The Floridian has confirmed the rumors circulating that incoming Speaker of the House, Paul Renner, would take up the gun measure when he takes control of the gavel next year, and not this year, as many Republicans around the state expected.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO