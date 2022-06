Jorge Masvidal has had enough of Herb Dean officiating his bouts. The two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title challenger and one-time Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) titlist last fought against his bitter rival, Colby Covington, in a March 2022 showdown. Masvidal dropped a lopsided unanimous decision to “Chaos” (watch highlights) and suffered perhaps more of a defeat mentally than physically. However, he has now noted that he’ll be undergoing surgery after some of the fouls he believes Covington got away with thanks to Dean.

