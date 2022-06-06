ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

REVISED: Fatal Crash in Union County

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEROME TOWNSHIP – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 11:33 p.m. on County Road 1 near Warner Road...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 3

Related
wktn.com

Mansfield Man Killed in Wyandot County Crash Tuesday

A fatal crash occurred in Wyandot County Tuesday morning. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, 80 year old Dennis C. Grassel, of Mansfield, failed to negotiate a curve while driving east on County Highway 53. His vehicle went off the right side of the road where...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies man hit, killed by train in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man has died after being hit by a train in Middletown on Monday. Officials said police were dispatched to the area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and arriving officers found a man near the railroad tracks. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Traffic Alert: Serious crash near Western Ave. in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and Rescue responded to a serious crash at Executive Center Drive and Western Avenue in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, a truck and motorcycle collided. Emergency personnel on the scene told dispatchers that there were non-life-threatening injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirby, OH
Marysville, OH
Accidents
Union County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marysville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Marysville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, OH
Union County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Union County, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway in Ross Co. following pursuit

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A manhunt is underway in Ross County following a pursuit. According to initial reports, deputies attempted to stop the driver when they fled from them at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued along Trego Creek Road before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Injuries reported after Elida Road crash

LIMA — Multiple people were transported to the hospital Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash on Elida Road. According to the American Township Police Department, officers were notified of the accident at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Elida Road in front of The Lima News. The crash involved a silver Chevrolet SUV and a dark-colored Honda four-door sedan. The sedan sustained significant damage on the front of the vehicle, while the SUV showed damage on the passenger side of the vehicle, and side-impact airbags could be seen deployed when looking through the front passenger window.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Forest Woman Involved in Crash Findlay Monday

A Forest woman was involved in a crash in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Isabelle Riegle was traveling east in the 100 block of West Pearl Street when a westbound vehicle being driven by Brent Bell, of Findlay, attempted to turn left into the Blanchard Valley Hospital parking lot.
FINDLAY, OH
Morning Journal

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of...
GREENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#County Road#Traffic Accident#Fatal Crash#The Marysville Post#Kia Soul#Ems#Kirby S Towing
WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A local woman reported missing in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department and the family of a local woman are asking the community for assistance in locating her. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the family of 31-year-old Mara D. Morrison has not heard from her since Memorial Day. Morrison, the family says,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found near Deer Creek in Williamsport

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio —The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body near Williamsport this morning. Multiple fire departments responded to route 22 at Deer Creek just outside the village after receiving a call about a body being found. The Pickaway County Coroner’s Office was...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in Morrow County double homicide

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Tuesday in Troy Township. MCSO states that deputies went to a house in Troy Township for a well-being check and found two people dead at the scene. A suspect, Charles Fink, was arrested overnight as a fugitive […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
WTOL 11

House explodes in Bluffton; two bodies found during investigation

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Crews are investigating a deadly home explosion in Bluffton, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of State Route 103 sometime around 6:30 p.m. Crews were dispatched to a residential fire and upon arrival, found it was a house explosion, Bluffton Fire Chief John Kinn said.
BLUFFTON, OH
WHIZ

Pursuit Ends in Licking County

A police pursuit ends in Licking County Tuesday morning. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10:30AM they along with other jurisdictions assisted the Columbus Police Department as they pursued felony suspects out of Franklin County into Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Columbus Man Arrested in Connection to Union County Shooting Incident

A Columbus man was arrested late last week in connection to a shooting in Marysville that occurred in mid-May. On Thursday, the Marysville Division of Police released a statement stating that 43 year old Shawnta Draper turned himself into the Marysville Police and was taken into custody without incident. He...
MARYSVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Seriously Injured in June 3 Crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two vehicle crash that occurred this past Friday June 3 at the intersection of County Road 145 and Township Road 110. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Makayla Jolliff, of Kenton, was driving west on 110, and she failed to stop for a stop sign at 145.
KENTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double-homicide suspect fatally shot by deputy at gas station

UPDATE: The man fatally show has been identified. Follow this link for the latest. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suspected of murdering two others is dead after being shot Tuesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy at a gas station on the Northeast Side. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident on SR 666

The State Highway Patrol released information into a fatal crash in Muskingum County. Lt. Pasqualetti said the crash occurred around 4:50pm Saturday on State Route 666. The Patrol said that 60-year-old Jeffrey King of Dresden was traveling south in a 1998 BMW Convertible, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

BREAKING NEWS…warrant for murder issued in Morrow county case

MT. GILEAD— The Morrow County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for a Mansfield man for murder. According to records, the warrant was issued for Charles Fink, 57, of Mansfield. Fink was charged in Morrow County with domestic violence in October of 2021. The names of the victims, in...
MORROW COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy