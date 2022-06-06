REVISED: Fatal Crash in Union County

LIMA — Multiple people were transported to the hospital Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash on Elida Road. According to the American Township Police Department, officers were notified of the accident at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Elida Road in front of The Lima News. The crash involved a silver Chevrolet SUV and a dark-colored Honda four-door sedan. The sedan sustained significant damage on the front of the vehicle, while the SUV showed damage on the passenger side of the vehicle, and side-impact airbags could be seen deployed when looking through the front passenger window.

