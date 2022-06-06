ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year-old shoots and kills father after finding ‘easily accessible’ gun, deputies say

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando mother is behind bars, charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son shot and killed her husband in their home.

Orange County Sheriff Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 700 block of Tobie Court around 12:30 p.m. on May 26.

When deputies arrived, the victim, Reggie Mabry, was found unresponsive inside the residence. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Three children – ages 5, 2 and 5 months were in the home, but were not injured.

According to court documents, Mabry’s wife, Marie Ayala, told deputies that he was playing video games on a computer in a room with her three children when she heard a loud pop.

Ayala told deputies that she got up from the bed she was sitting on and “disarmed the gun” and then began chest compressions.

Deputies said that the 5-year-old boy told detectives that it was his 2-year-old brother that shot their father.

The handgun, a Glock 19, was in a bag on the floor near some laundry and could have possibly fallen out onto the floor, according to court documents.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that the child was able to readily access a handgun, which went off, shooting and killing their father, Reggie Mabry.

Ayala is being charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that guns need to be secured and kept out of the hands of children.

Comments / 35

Randy Lilly
2d ago

yes, a two year old can pull the trigger. Numerous studies have been done on this. A child knows how to hold and shoot a gun due to playing video ganes.

Reply(8)
4
Christine M. Cloud
1d ago

Both parents were convicted felons. Here’s another instance where gun control just wouldn’t work. They weren’t allowed to have any yet there they were, not only having them, but keeping them loaded and where children had access. Wouldn’t matter what laws were in effect, these are the type of people that don’t abide by them as evidenced by their actions.

Reply
2
kim martin
2d ago

This sounds totally unbelievable to me 😕 in what place on his body was the dad shot? this gun requires at least 5 pounds of pressure to fire...how did the toddler hold it, AIM perfectly to hit the father and then pull the trigger? I've raised 7 children and I don't think there's any way that this scenario involving a 2 year old happened the way the mother reported...

Reply(4)
2
