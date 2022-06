Delores C.E. Henry, 89, formerly of Milford Center, died Saturday evening June 4, 2022, in Marion following an extended illness. A person of great faith, she was a longtime member of the Marysville First English Church, a member of the Lutheran Church Women and very involved with her fellowship group. She was a 4-H advisor for the Merry Mixers for many years. She and her husband Melvin were active in the Wally Byam Caravan Club International and had served as the President and First Lady. In their years traveling with their Air Stream Trailer, the visited all 48 states in the union enjoying the Air Stream Reunions and all the people they met throughout the United States.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO