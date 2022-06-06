ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Wears Plunging Crop Top For Lunch Date With Machine Gun Kelly: Photo

By James Crowley
 2 days ago
Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Megan Fox is ready for summer! The 36-year-old actress stunned in a plunging beige crop top, while out for lunch with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, at Nobu on Sunday, June 5. Other than the sexy, perfect-for-summer top, Megan sported a pair of light blue jeans and white shoes for the afternoon outing!

Megan Fox and MGK held hands while out in Los Angeles. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Megan and MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) looked so in love heading out from the celebrity hotspot eatery! The Mainstream Sellout singer embraced his rocker fashion sense with a plain white t-shirt (that showed off his many tattoos), pinstriped black pants, and huge black boots. He accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and a chain necklace. The most eye-catching part of his outfit though was his freshly-dyed hot pink hair.

The pair looked so in love as they left the restaurant! The Nobu date came just a few weeks after their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (who’s also a frequent musical collaborator with MGK) got married in Italy, and of course, Megan and the Tickets To My Downfall singer were there to help them celebrate! Megan rocked a lacy black dress with a leather skirt for the party, while her fiancé sported a shiny leopard print, blue suit!

The pair’s lunch date also came weeks after MGK rocked the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he gave an epic performance of the Mainstream Sellout closing track “Twin Flame,” which (fittingly) lit up the internet after the rapper-turned-pop-punk singer dedicated the performance to his “wife” and “unborn child,” after proposing to her in January!

After the “my bloody valentine” singer rocked the house, the Jennifer’s Body star wrote a sweet tribute to her fiancé. “Baby- so proud of you for giving such a vulnerable and emotional performance. You are magic,” Megan, who joined MGK on the red carpet, wrote in the caption, including both broken and white heart emojis.

