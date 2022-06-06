Arizona Agenda: Political endorsements rarely matter, but in Blake Masters' case, it could be vital

State Representative Mark Finchem announced that attorneys, including Alan Dershowitz, representing him and Kari Lake, today filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in federal court to stop the use of “unsecure black box electronic voting machines” in Arizona. Representative Finchem issued the following statement regarding the filing:
With the 2022 primary election coming up, here's a look at the potential candidates for the 9 U.S. House of Representatives races in Arizona. With the United States Congressional Representatives holding office for 2-year terms, it's once again time to determine who is representing our state in Washington DC. You...
A Republican state senator fired back at the city of Tucson, whose Democrat leaders Tuesday passed a resolution saying the city will not enforce the state’s new ban on abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. “This resolution is meaningless. The City of Tucson does not have the legal authority...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A gubernatorial candidate and a state lawmaker want the courts to stop Arizona from using electronic voting machines for the upcoming midterm elections. Kari Lake and Rep. Mark Finchem, both Republicans, announced they’re seeking a preliminary injunction for the state not to use “unsecure black box electronic voting machines” in November. The injunction joins a lawsuit that was filed in April calling on a jury trial, so using an electronic voting system to count ballots would be unconstitutional. The lawsuit names Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Pinal County Board of Supervisors as defendants.
PHOENIX — Arizona politicians in the U.S. House reacted Wednesday after a wide-ranging gun control bill passed mostly along party lines. The bill, which is in response to the recent deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, raises the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle to 21 years old and prohibits the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds among other regulations.
As the budget stalemate at the state Capitol drags on, Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican legislative leadership have agreed to a new plan, which includes more than a half billion dollars for fencing and other border security measures. One big line item: According to budget documents obtained by Axios, the...
Here are the candidates for Arizona's treasurer race in the 2022 midterms. Robert "Bob" Lettieri recently served as treasurer for the Arizona Republican Party and is now leaning on that experience to run for state treasurer. He also touts himself as a lifelong Republican. Lettieri is the only Republican in the race running as a Clean Elections candidate, meaning he’ll receive public financing for his campaign.
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican legislative leaders are trying to line up the votes for a $15.1 billion spending plan that includes more money for border security than for new unrestricted operating funds for public schools. And at the same time they want to cut $1.3 billion...
Here are the candidates for Arizona's superintendent of public instruction race in the 2022 midterms. Kathy Hoffman is running for reelection after winning as a first-time candidate in 2018. She previously worked as a pre-school teacher and a speech-language pathologist. As superintendent, she’s been a strong advocate of public schools and an opponent of expanding access to Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, Arizona’s school voucher program.
An 501(c)4 organization run by two One America News Network correspondents, one of whom worked with President Donald Trump’s legal team, supplied volunteers to the Arizona Senate’s “audit” of the 2020 Presidential election.
Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward spoke on Just the News – Not Noise today about the AZGOP’s complaint rejection by a Mohave County judge. “I just had a lawsuit. We just had a ruling today, earlier today, from a Superior Court Judge that said that he’s not willing to go to say that it’s unconstitutional in Arizona to have no-excuse mail-in voting across the board. Now, we are planning what we’re going to do next, and we’re probably going to be appealing to a higher court,” said Ward. “Even Democrats way back in the 2005 bipartisan commission stated that mail-in voting is a huge, huge loophole in the process of election integrity.”
Ballot drop boxes have become the far right’s latest cause célèbre, the focus of unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud, but they are well-loved in one Arizona Republican stronghold.
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge on Monday declined a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that nothing in the Arizona...
CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
PHOENIX – A Superior Court judge in Mohave County on Monday rejected a bid by the Arizona Republican Party to eliminate most mail-in voting in the upcoming general election. “Is the Arizona Legislature prohibited by the Arizona Constitution from enacting voting laws that include no-excuse mail-in voting? The answer is no,” Judge Lee F. Jantzen wrote in his ruling.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This interview contains content that may not be suitable for all audiences. On June 8, a man was put to death for the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection after he offered advice to the executioners as to...
The Arizona Medical Association has a new leader. Dr. Jen Hartmark-Hill has taken over as president of the advocacy organization; she’s a family physician who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. And she takes over the group at an interesting time, as COVID-19 numbers have been creeping up, but many people feel done with the pandemic.
Jenna Waltho was agitated over how local commissioners in a populous part of Nevada would steamroll lower advisory boards on key development decisions when she declared her candidacy for one of the seats. Now, she is alleging similar knavery directed her way for daring to challenge her old boss’s colleague in an election.
PHOENIX – A new law allows Arizona residents who live under homeowner association rules to fly flags honoring first responders and military service. Gov. Doug Ducey signed state Rep. John Kavanagh’s HB 2010 on Monday. Flags or banners supporting police, firefighters and Gold and Blue Star military families...
Arizona Attorney General reacts to former President Trump's Senate race endorsement. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he belives he's still the strongest choice for Republicans in the August primary. Former President Trump endorses Arizona Senate primary candidate. Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST. |. Former President Donald Trump...
