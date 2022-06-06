ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Agenda: Political endorsements rarely matter, but in Blake Masters' case, it could be vital

By Lauren Gilger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the race for the Arizona Senate has been without a clear frontrunner for months. But that...

Who's who in Arizona's 2022 US Congressional races

With the 2022 primary election coming up, here's a look at the potential candidates for the 9 U.S. House of Representatives races in Arizona. With the United States Congressional Representatives holding office for 2-year terms, it's once again time to determine who is representing our state in Washington DC. You...
Arizona gubernatorial candidate, lawmaker file motion to stop the use of voting machines

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A gubernatorial candidate and a state lawmaker want the courts to stop Arizona from using electronic voting machines for the upcoming midterm elections. Kari Lake and Rep. Mark Finchem, both Republicans, announced they’re seeking a preliminary injunction for the state not to use “unsecure black box electronic voting machines” in November. The injunction joins a lawsuit that was filed in April calling on a jury trial, so using an electronic voting system to count ballots would be unconstitutional. The lawsuit names Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Pinal County Board of Supervisors as defendants.
Arizona politicians react to gun control bill passing US House

PHOENIX — Arizona politicians in the U.S. House reacted Wednesday after a wide-ranging gun control bill passed mostly along party lines. The bill, which is in response to the recent deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, raises the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle to 21 years old and prohibits the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds among other regulations.
2022 Arizona treasurer's race: The candidates

Here are the candidates for Arizona's treasurer race in the 2022 midterms. Robert "Bob" Lettieri recently served as treasurer for the Arizona Republican Party and is now leaning on that experience to run for state treasurer. He also touts himself as a lifelong Republican. Lettieri is the only Republican in the race running as a Clean Elections candidate, meaning he’ll receive public financing for his campaign.
Joe Biden
Mark Kelly
Donald Trump
2022 Arizona superintendent of public instruction race: The candidates

Here are the candidates for Arizona's superintendent of public instruction race in the 2022 midterms. Kathy Hoffman is running for reelection after winning as a first-time candidate in 2018. She previously worked as a pre-school teacher and a speech-language pathologist. As superintendent, she’s been a strong advocate of public schools and an opponent of expanding access to Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, Arizona’s school voucher program.
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Responds to Judge Upholding Mail-In Ballots

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward spoke on Just the News – Not Noise today about the AZGOP’s complaint rejection by a Mohave County judge. “I just had a lawsuit. We just had a ruling today, earlier today, from a Superior Court Judge that said that he’s not willing to go to say that it’s unconstitutional in Arizona to have no-excuse mail-in voting across the board. Now, we are planning what we’re going to do next, and we’re probably going to be appealing to a higher court,” said Ward. “Even Democrats way back in the 2005 bipartisan commission stated that mail-in voting is a huge, huge loophole in the process of election integrity.”
Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
Judge rejects Arizona Republican Party effort to eliminate most mail-in voting

PHOENIX – A Superior Court judge in Mohave County on Monday rejected a bid by the Arizona Republican Party to eliminate most mail-in voting in the upcoming general election. “Is the Arizona Legislature prohibited by the Arizona Constitution from enacting voting laws that include no-excuse mail-in voting? The answer is no,” Judge Lee F. Jantzen wrote in his ruling.
A reporter's firsthand account of Arizona's execution of Frank Atwood

EDITOR'S NOTE: This interview contains content that may not be suitable for all audiences. On June 8, a man was put to death for the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection after he offered advice to the executioners as to...
Arizona Medical Association taps new president

The Arizona Medical Association has a new leader. Dr. Jen Hartmark-Hill has taken over as president of the advocacy organization; she’s a family physician who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. And she takes over the group at an interesting time, as COVID-19 numbers have been creeping up, but many people feel done with the pandemic.
'Abuse of power': Ousted Nevada county official alleges Democratic retribution

Jenna Waltho was agitated over how local commissioners in a populous part of Nevada would steamroll lower advisory boards on key development decisions when she declared her candidacy for one of the seats. Now, she is alleging similar knavery directed her way for daring to challenge her old boss’s colleague in an election.
Arizona budget proposal includes money for more officers at schools

Arizona Attorney General reacts to former President Trump's Senate race endorsement. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he belives he's still the strongest choice for Republicans in the August primary. Former President Trump endorses Arizona Senate primary candidate. Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST. |. Former President Donald Trump...
