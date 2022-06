ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback A.J. Parker was fighting to keep his name on the right side of the roster bubble this time last year. And while Parker still isn’t a household name by any means. He’s likely got the inside track to start at nickelback in his second season in the league. Parker started seven times while appearing in 13 games as an undrafted rookie out of Kansas State. He had 50 tackles, including one for loss with one interception and one forced fumble. Parker drew praise from coaches, teammates and even general manager Brad Holmes for his knowledge of the game and fearlessness near the line of scrimmage.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO