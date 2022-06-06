ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

'We're the only ones': Alameda County supervisor trashes new mask mandate

By Eric Ting
SFGate
 2 days ago
"We're the only ones doing this, which is very odd. No one else in the Bay Area is doing...

Kenneth Li
2d ago

what's his/her name? i keeping him if he/she on the ballot. i voting EVERYONE out. Election is tomorrow Tuesday. go vote them out tomorrow !

Melissa Morse
2d ago

Masks are b.s. if you want to wear one, fine, but I think it be by choice, not forced!!

It's All A Scam
1d ago

It’s such a joke and people are literally still complying - still wearing them inside their cars or even riding a bike because the Covid monster runs fast and it’ll chase you down!

#Mandates
