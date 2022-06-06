'We're the only ones': Alameda County supervisor trashes new mask mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed Supervisor Rafael Mandelman's "A Place For All" ordinance to provide shelter for "everyone willing to accept it," the county announced.The unanimous vote will make it the policy of the City and County of San Francisco to offer all people experiencing homelessness a "safe place to sleep," the county said.Mandelman said that the city's sidewalks "can no longer serve as the waiting room for permanent supportive housing" and that San Francisco should be responsible for providing every unsheltered person a "safe, dignified place to sleep."The Department of...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO