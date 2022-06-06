ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

White Sox come up big late in series with the Rays

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – It was not looking good around the eighth inning on Saturday at Tropicana Field when it appeared that a losing streak along with another lost series was about to happen.

The Rays were leading the White Sox 2-0 heading into that frame with the visitors saddled with a four-game losing streak, having lost all of their games so far on a six-game stretch on the road against contending American League East teams. But thanks to a pair of infielders recently called up to the club due to injuries, a weekend rally was ahead.

Danny Mendick’s RBI single got the White Sox on the board then Jake Burger’s two-run homer put the White Sox ahead to stay on Saturday in a 3-2 win, and then it carried over to the series finale. A hot start on Sunday helped the visitors to a 6-5 victory and a series victory.

The needed late rally improved the White Sox record to 25-27 as they sit five games in back of the Twins for first in the AL Central.

Saturday’s rally was one of the more memorable of the 2022 season and perhaps it led to a big start for the White Sox on Sunday. Burger’s double and a hit by Yasmani Grandal each drove in two runs in the first inning 4-0, with RBI hits by Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert in the second inning putting the White Sox up by six early.

For a second-straight outing, Lucas Giolito allowed five runs in his start with four coming in sixth. But pitchers Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman, and Liam Hendriks shut the door in the final three innings to preserve the win.

This series win comes ahead of a return home for the team for six games as they’ll face the National League Dodgers for three games starting Tuesday then a weekend series with the Rangers starting Friday.

