Kansas City, MO

Plaza Theatre Building transforms to house dozens of new businesses

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQi8h_0g2DvPN900

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of new businesses can now call Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza home. Shoppers will find all of them inside KC Style Haus, which just moved into the former Plaza Theatre Building.

KC Style Haus is described as an upscale collective boutique. You’ll find the designs of 35 local and independent artists and businesses inside.

It offers everything from home décor to custom furniture and art. There is also clothing, fresh flowers, pet products, interior design services, and savory treats.

HGTV star Tamara Day casting for ‘Bargain Mansions’ in Kansas City area

The location is the brainchild of Deserae Minor, owner of The Dusted Attic in the West Bottoms. She also owns The Corner House Furniture and Boutique in Overland Park, Kansas.

“Although I did not plan to open a third store, when I learned that the vendors formerly in that space would have to shut down their businesses, and understanding the struggles these small burliness owners face, I saw the opportunity to help,” Minor said.

KC Style Haus plans a grand opening celebration on June 18.

