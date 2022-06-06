Police traffic blitz tops 200 speeding tickets, 60 seat-belt violations

During the Toledo Police Department’s latest “Click it or Ticket” campaign, which spanned May 23 through Sunday, police performed more than 300 traffic stops and gave out 326 citations, almost two-thirds of which were because of speeding.

Police released the data from the blitz, which focuses on enforcement of seat belt usage, on Monday morning. Just under 20 percent of the citations were for not wearing a seat belt.

“It’s to get people focused on wearing their seat belts for safety — it helps protect their lives from serious injury or death in a crash,” said Lt. Todd Miller, Toledo police’s traffic section commander.

Lieutenant Miller said that the number of seat belt violations was low because there were only 64 cases where officers would’ve been able to prove in a court of law that the driver hadn’t been wearing a seat belt.

Additionally, five people were cited for improper child restraints, and one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lieutenant Miller said that the data only included the most notorious violations — police crews had also pulled people over for expired plates, stop sign violations, and more.

Not all of the 321 people pulled over received citations, however, some received as many as three citations at once.

The traffic enforcement blitz was funded by a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Officers worked extra hours, paid for by the grant, to target enforcement on traffic violations, particularly involving seat belt usage.

“I think we did really well this year, I think this is one of our highest years for productivity during this particular campaign,” Lieutenant Miller said.

Though the “click it or ticket blitz” only happens once a year, the Toledo Police Department holds several blitzes throughout the year, including the “drive sober or get pulled over” event in the fall, “homecoming blitzes” around the same time, a Super Bowl blitz in February, and holiday blitzes come December.

Despite blitzes coming and going with the seasons, Lieutenant Miller said traffic enforcement efforts will continue through the year.

“For the most part, a lot of people are complying, but the statistics just show that if you’re involved in a crash, you have more chances of being seriously injured or killed if you have too much speed or no seat belt or both,” he said.