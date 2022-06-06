Former Christian Youth Theater instructor pleads guilty to molesting student

In this July 24, 2020, file photo, protestors gather outside the El Cajon headquarters of Christian Youth Theater after former students brought forth numerous sexual abuse allegations against former employees. (Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A former instructor at El Cajon-based Christian Youth Theater pleaded guilty last week to sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl from the program 11 years ago.

Brad Christian Davis, 41, was one of two men charged last year with sexually abusing girls in the theater program . He pleaded guilty Friday in San Diego Superior Court to a felony count of sexual penetration by a foreign object, and admitted the offense occurred within the statute of limitations.

Davis, who is out of custody on bail, faces up to three years in state prison when he's sentenced in August, Deputy District Attorney Trisha Amador said Friday. Davis' plea agreement did not include an agreed-upon sentence.

According to a criminal complaint, Davis committed the crime in 2011. The victim was a 16-year-old girl. Davis would have been 29 or 30 at the time of the offense.

David Shapiro, Davis' attorney, said in a statement: "Today's guilty plea and acceptance of responsibility hopefully marks the beginning of the healing process for Mr. Davis' accuser. He wishes to apologize for the pain he has caused, and has wanted to do so for quite some time."

On the same October day last year that prosecutors announced the charge against Davis, they also announced two felony charges against David Franklin Hott, 35, in an unrelated case that also involved a girl from Christian Youth Theater. The District Attorney's Office accused both of "abusing students in their care."

Hott is accused of two felony charges of committing lewd and lascivious acts upon a 13-year-old girl in 2007, when he would have been 19 or 20 years old.

The prosecutor said Hott's case is still pending.

Allegations of sex abuse within Christian Youth Theater, an El Cajon-based nonprofit educational organization with chapters nationwide, first surfaced in July 2020 , when a former student and theater participant who was working for the organization posted a scathing resignation letter on Facebook.

That letter prompted a deluge of social media posts from former students and employees using the accusatory hashtag #CYTKnew. Their stories included allegations of racism, bias and discrimination against LGBTQ people on top of the sexual misconduct allegations.

Last October, District Attorney Summer Stephan said her office was able to file charges against Davis and Hott under a law that provides a longer statute of limitations in certain circumstances. Stephan said in a statement there were other "victims in this case whose abuse was beyond the statute of limitations."

In March, six former students sued Christian Youth Theater , alleging the organization's founders and longtime leaders ignored, dismissed and covered up sexual abuse by several employees for more than two decades.

The lawsuit contains specific abuse allegations against three former Christian Youth Theater employees, and it contends that at least six adults employed by the organization sexually abused at least 10 children between 1991 and 2011.

An attorney representing Christian Youth Theater in the civil case did not respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

The plaintiffs contend that Christian Youth Theater's culture "normalized grooming behaviors in which adults were able to target children, gain their trust, and slowly and incrementally push the boundaries further to the point of sexual abuse."

They also claim that the El Cajon couple who founded Christian Youth Theater in 1981, and grew it into one of the nation's largest youth theater organizations, knew about the abuse as early as 1992, yet failed to act.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .