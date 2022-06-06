With Isaiah Wynn reportedly back for mandatory minicamp, is his immediate future with the Patriots still secure?

There will be no suspense about whether or not Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn suits up for mandatory minicamp this week.

After The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported this weekend that Wynn was expected to return to the Patriots for mandatory practices after missing voluntary OTAs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed Wynn was indeed at the team's facility and would participate in minicamp practices from Tuesday through Thursday. Whatever the reason for his previous absences, he likely didn't have the disposable funds to skip mandatory team activities the way ex-teammate Stephon Gilmore did last season.

But even with Wynn back in the fold at present, could his starter status with the Patriots be in jeopardy after Trent Brown was seen occupying Wynn's place on the left side during OTAs?

Perhaps not yet, Pro Football Focus salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger told WEEI on Monday.

"We probably shouldn't have the alarm bells going right now," Spielberger said, noting the Patriots currently have $10.4 million invested in Wynn after picking up the 2018 pick's fifth-year option. "Maybe he's saying, 'I'm not going to show up to anything voluntary unless we're having better negotiations [on a potential contract extension].' And maybe, for all we know, those conversations are not going particularly well."

That might be more of an indication of Wynn likely leaving the Patriots for a better payday in free agency after this season than suggesting he isn't one of the five best offensive linemen on the team (when healthy).

But it can't be discounted that the Patriots chose to trade Gilmore last year rather than extend him to a long-term deal and dealt Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of keep him for the remaining two years of his contract. So anything is possible.

Also, the Patriots' use of Brown and Justin Herron with the starting offensive line on the left and right sides of the line, respectively, during OTAs could hint that New England might be studying what life without Wynn looks like on a more permanent basis.

It also gives the team leverage in contract discussions with players, with Spielberger using the Washington Commanders' selection of receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round: "You don't think they realized talking to Terry McLaurin, who wants $20-plus million per year, what it does when they add a first-round wide receiver? That is always on teams' minds."

Spielberger said moves like the Mason trade, which cleared the way for Michael Onwenu to start at right tackle for a fraction of Mason's cost, are what Belichick has excelled at during his Patriots tenure.

"I think a lot of folks under-appreciate -- Yes, of course, you want the best players on the field that give you the best football skill. But a guy making $6.5 million in salary -- let's say he's [rated] 100 out of 100 -- versus a guy making $800,000 -- let's say he's an 85 out of 100 -- Player B is a better value," he explained. "Maybe he gets better and improves…and then he's as good or better than that other guy and still on a cheap deal. And those value propositions are honestly what he's been doing better than everyone else for the last 20-some-odd years."

