ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

With Isaiah Wynn reportedly back for mandatory minicamp, is his immediate future with the Patriots still secure?

By Khari Thompson
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XKJj_0g2DuRAo00

There will be no suspense about whether or not Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn suits up for mandatory minicamp this week.

After The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported this weekend that Wynn was expected to return to the Patriots for mandatory practices after missing voluntary OTAs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed Wynn was indeed at the team's facility and would participate in minicamp practices from Tuesday through Thursday. Whatever the reason for his previous absences, he likely didn't have the disposable funds to skip mandatory team activities the way ex-teammate Stephon Gilmore did last season.

But even with Wynn back in the fold at present, could his starter status with the Patriots be in jeopardy after Trent Brown was seen occupying Wynn's place on the left side during OTAs?

Perhaps not yet, Pro Football Focus salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger told WEEI on Monday.

"We probably shouldn't have the alarm bells going right now," Spielberger said, noting the Patriots currently have $10.4 million invested in Wynn after picking up the 2018 pick's fifth-year option. "Maybe he's saying, 'I'm not going to show up to anything voluntary unless we're having better negotiations [on a potential contract extension].' And maybe, for all we know, those conversations are not going particularly well."

That might be more of an indication of Wynn likely leaving the Patriots for a better payday in free agency after this season than suggesting he isn't one of the five best offensive linemen on the team (when healthy).

But it can't be discounted that the Patriots chose to trade Gilmore last year rather than extend him to a long-term deal and dealt Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of keep him for the remaining two years of his contract. So anything is possible.

Also, the Patriots' use of Brown and Justin Herron with the starting offensive line on the left and right sides of the line, respectively, during OTAs could hint that New England might be studying what life without Wynn looks like on a more permanent basis.

It also gives the team leverage in contract discussions with players, with Spielberger using the Washington Commanders' selection of receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round: "You don't think they realized talking to Terry McLaurin, who wants $20-plus million per year, what it does when they add a first-round wide receiver? That is always on teams' minds."

Spielberger said moves like the Mason trade, which cleared the way for Michael Onwenu to start at right tackle for a fraction of Mason's cost, are what Belichick has excelled at during his Patriots tenure.

"I think a lot of folks under-appreciate -- Yes, of course, you want the best players on the field that give you the best football skill. But a guy making $6.5 million in salary -- let's say he's [rated] 100 out of 100 -- versus a guy making $800,000 -- let's say he's an 85 out of 100 -- Player B is a better value," he explained. "Maybe he gets better and improves…and then he's as good or better than that other guy and still on a cheap deal. And those value propositions are honestly what he's been doing better than everyone else for the last 20-some-odd years."

To hear more of the interview, click here!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Injury Diagnosis In For Jaguars Backup Quarterback

The Jaguars' quarterback room took a significant hit on Monday during the team's minicamp. Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field during Monday's OTA practice. "#Jaguars backup QB C.J. Beathard was carted off the field at today’s OTA practice with what sources say is a groin injury,"...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Washington, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Jeff Howe
CBS Boston

Patriots cancel final day of mandatory minicamp

FOXBORO – The Patriots' mandatory minicamp ended up being slightly shorter than originally planned.Bill Belichick opted not to hold the third and final practice of the week. Day 3 of minicamp was scheduled to take place Thursday but was canceled.Players will next be on the practice field on Monday with the latest round of OTAs.The first two days of minicamp were relatively uneventful. Wide receiver Tre Nixon was among the standouts from the sessions, while Mac Jones was solid by all accounts as well.All players who had been missing during voluntary offseason sessions were present during the mandatory practices. 
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Buccaneers#New England#American Football#Athletic#Nfl Network#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's "Coaching" Admission

Patriots head coach/minicamp center Bill Belichick fielded some questions at Wednesday's press conference. And in case you were wondering, the 70-year-old likes his job. Telling reporters: "I enjoy coaching," while wearing a big grin and a Celtics hat. The NFL world reacted to the six-time Super Bowl champ's comments on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy