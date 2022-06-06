ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesboro, KY

Former Tennessee basketball player Danny Schultz, a 1964 All-American, dies at 79

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago

Former Tennessee basketball player Danny Schultz, has died. He was 79.

Schultz, a native of Middlesboro, Kentucky, was an All-American guard and two-time All-SEC performer for the Vols in the early 1960s after transferring from Hiwassee College.

He was selected in the eighth round of 1964 NBA Draft by the Baltimore Bullets.

Schultz was almost automatic from the foul line, making 190 of 215 free throws in his two-year career at UT. His 88.4% would be the school record, but his attempts fell short of the minimum 300 required.

But his 39 consecutive made free throws in 1963 is tied for the UT record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbLWL_0g2DuGi300

Schultz averaged 17.2 points per game in two seasons from 1962-64, which stands as the highest career mark for any two-year player in Vols history. In 1964, he became the first player to earn All-America honors in Ray Mears' coaching tenure.

Schultz family will receive friends from 5-6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Tennessee Alumni Association .

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Former Tennessee basketball player Danny Schultz, a 1964 All-American, dies at 79

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Tennessee star threw up middle finger after delivering big hit

Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday. Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Target Sets July Commitment Date

Three-star Tennessee football target Cristian Conyer will make his college decision on July 3, Conyer announced on Twitter Sunday. The Bowling Green, Kentucky’s visit history depicts a two-team race in his recruitment. Conyer visited Tennessee in March and May and has an official visit to Knoxville set in June according to 247sports. The 6-foot-1 athlete has been a frequent visitor to Lexington as well, seeing Kentucky for Tennessee’s win in Lexington in November and then again in March and last weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvlt.tv

Nearly 200 senior softball teams come to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 200 softball teams from across the Southeast and Midwest have ascended on Rocky Top. From 35 to 80 years old, men and women are taking the diamond for the annual Great Smoky Mountain Senior Classic. GAS or the Georgia Alabama Softball team has returned to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Person
Ray Mears
