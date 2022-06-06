Former Tennessee basketball player Danny Schultz, a 1964 All-American, dies at 79

Former Tennessee basketball player Danny Schultz, has died. He was 79.

Schultz, a native of Middlesboro, Kentucky, was an All-American guard and two-time All-SEC performer for the Vols in the early 1960s after transferring from Hiwassee College.

He was selected in the eighth round of 1964 NBA Draft by the Baltimore Bullets.

Schultz was almost automatic from the foul line, making 190 of 215 free throws in his two-year career at UT. His 88.4% would be the school record, but his attempts fell short of the minimum 300 required.

But his 39 consecutive made free throws in 1963 is tied for the UT record.

Schultz averaged 17.2 points per game in two seasons from 1962-64, which stands as the highest career mark for any two-year player in Vols history. In 1964, he became the first player to earn All-America honors in Ray Mears' coaching tenure.

Schultz family will receive friends from 5-6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Tennessee Alumni Association .

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

