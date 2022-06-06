SC Swiderski to hold groundbreaking ceremony, anniversary celebration in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD — SC Swiderski LLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 to celebrate a pair of major milestones for the company. The event will mark the start of the SCS Rothschild project and honor the company’s 30th anniversary and will be held at 10101 Calumet Street in Rothschild, behind the Cedar Creek Mall.

During the ceremony, SC Swiderski will recognize nine recipients of a $30,000 giveaway in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary, each receiving $1,000. These organizations include Community Center of Hope, Dream Flight USA Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services, Special Olympics Wisconsin – North Central Area, Humane Society of Marathon County, Run for the Fallen – Kronenwetter, The Women’s Community of Wausau, Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, and Blessings in a Backpack – DC Everest/Wausau Schools. Other finalist organizations will be recognized as well. These organizations were selected as recipients by SC Swiderski employees.

After the ceremony, there will be a DJ and guests will be treated to some snacks and drinks provided by SC Swiderski. There will also be a food truck on site as an option for lunch. The event is open to the public as well and surrounding businesses are also invited to attend the event.

The SCS Rothschild project will feature 68 apartment homes with nine different floor plans ranging from 700 to 1165 square feet for tenants to choose from. On the site, there will be four buildings with one-level living that feature two bedrooms with attached garages. There will also be three buildings that will offer one, two or three bedroom options, all with detached garages. All apartments have private entrances and either a patio space or balcony. All apartments will include heat, water, sewer, cable, Wi-Fi, trash, lawn care and snow removal in the rental rates.

For more information on the project or SC Swiderski, visit SCSwiderski.com or call 715-693-9522.