ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rothschild, WI

SC Swiderski to hold groundbreaking ceremony, anniversary celebration in Rothschild

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dek6L_0g2DtGkG00

ROTHSCHILD — SC Swiderski LLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 to celebrate a pair of major milestones for the company. The event will mark the start of the SCS Rothschild project and honor the company’s 30th anniversary and will be held at 10101 Calumet Street in Rothschild, behind the Cedar Creek Mall.

During the ceremony, SC Swiderski will recognize nine recipients of a $30,000 giveaway in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary, each receiving $1,000. These organizations include Community Center of Hope, Dream Flight USA Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services, Special Olympics Wisconsin – North Central Area, Humane Society of Marathon County, Run for the Fallen – Kronenwetter, The Women’s Community of Wausau, Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, and Blessings in a Backpack – DC Everest/Wausau Schools. Other finalist organizations will be recognized as well. These organizations were selected as recipients by SC Swiderski employees.

After the ceremony, there will be a DJ and guests will be treated to some snacks and drinks provided by SC Swiderski. There will also be a food truck on site as an option for lunch. The event is open to the public as well and surrounding businesses are also invited to attend the event.

The SCS Rothschild project will feature 68 apartment homes with nine different floor plans ranging from 700 to 1165 square feet for tenants to choose from. On the site, there will be four buildings with one-level living that feature two bedrooms with attached garages. There will also be three buildings that will offer one, two or three bedroom options, all with detached garages. All apartments have private entrances and either a patio space or balcony. All apartments will include heat, water, sewer, cable, Wi-Fi, trash, lawn care and snow removal in the rental rates.

For more information on the project or SC Swiderski, visit SCSwiderski.com or call 715-693-9522.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Man of Honor Society to hold summer fundraiser

The Man of Honor Society will hold its 18th annual fundraiser June 10 through June 12 behind the Wausau Eagle’s Club, 1703 S. Third Ave. in Wausau. This is a continued effort in supporting veterans, active duty military and their families, many of whom need more help than ever with finances for day-to-day living.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities, kids and adults

Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp!
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 8, 2022

Darrel D. Buch, age 71, of Schofield, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. He was born in Wausau on November 18, 1950, to Earl and Arlene (Koenig) Buch. Darrel graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1968. He earned a degree in mechanical drafting from Fond Du Lac Technical Institute in 1971 and a certificate of advance blueprint reading from North Central Technical Institute in 1973. Darrel was employed by J.I. Case for 20 years, perfecting his welding skills; was a co-owner of Kelly Club Sports Bar in Schofield from 1983 until 1998 and owner and chef at Mr. D’s Establishment from 1998 until 2004.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Rothschild, WI
Wausau, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wausau, WI
City
Kronenwetter, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Renaissance Festival in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new renaissance festival will start up this weekend in the Chippewa Valley. The Newbourne Village-Renaissance Faire, will run Saturdays and Sundays from June 11 through July 3 on the Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls. The address is 2302 Nelson Rd. Chippewa Falls,...
whby.com

Wait for parts delaying repairs to an Oshkosh bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis–Repair work on the Jackson and Oregon Street Bridge in downtown Oshkosh is on hold. Public Works Director James Rabe says the Department of Transportation is waiting on important parts………………. The drawbridge has been stuck in the partially-open position for two weeks...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Sc Swiderski Llc#Scs Rothschild#Community Center Of Hope
voiceofmuscatine.com

Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Visitors to Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days can expect a few changes this year. Dennis and Susie Roehl operate the host farm, and Dennis tells Brownfield this year’s event is bringing back forage field demonstrations. He says, “Our demonstrations are going to be cutting in the morning, and merging and chopping will all be before noon, and then in the afternoon it will be raking, baling, and wrapping the bales.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of June 6

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Community Outreach and Relationship Building Volunteer Needed. The Red Cross is looking for people with leadership and relationship-building skills. An ideal candidate has a deep understanding of his or her community and can assist the chapter executive in building capacity and ensure the community can respond to any emergency. The title of this position is called community volunteer leader. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
merrillfotonews.com

Thomaschefsky retires after 41 years as an auto mechanic in Merrill

Now he’ll be wrenching on a ‘65 mustang of his own. Harvey Thomaschefsky is retiring from employment as an auto mechanic after 41 years and five months of turning a wrench, but he’s not putting his tools down altogether. Retirement means that now he’ll be able to turn his attention to a dream project of his own.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Graduation: Drengler, Wausau native, graduates from Wharton

Editor’s note: Graduation, engagement and wedding announcements are welcome and are published at no charge. Submit information and photos to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com. Please include your name, email and phone number for questions and verification. Brittany K. Drengler, a Wausau native and 2008 graduate of Wausau West High School, graduated in...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Upward Bound program renewed at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT – The Upward Bound program has been renewed at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, continuing services that offer low-income and first-generation high school students the skills and motivation needed to realize their dream of pursuing and completing a college education. The program was awarded a five-year grant...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

NTC announces Wausau Area Law Enforcement Academy graduates

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College has announced the Wausau-area graduates from NTC’s Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy following a commencement ceremony on May 20. The Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy prepares learners to enter the workforce as police officers or deputy sheriffs in...
WausauPilot

Your letters: Say no to metallic mining in Wisconsin

It was an unfortunate day in 2017 when our state leaders, and I use that term leader loosely, thought it was a good idea to end the moratorium on metallic mining in Wisconsin. Shame on those of you who did this. To make things worse some members of our county leadership did not think anything of approving this flaw in common sense.
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy