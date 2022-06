A bombshell report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times alleged that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had visited as many as 66 different women for massages over the course of a 17-month span. Watson, who is facing 24 active civil cases from different women alleging sexual misconduct from the quarterback, took to his Instagram story to issue a response to the damning report, using lyrics from a song by rappers Lil Baby and Lil Durk to proclaim his innocence.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO