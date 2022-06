PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police department has released these side-by-side images of two people who they are identifying as persons of interest in connection with Saturday night’s mass shooting on South Street. Police have also released the mugshots of Quran Garner and Rashaan Vereen. The two alleged gunmen in the South Street mass shooting were arraigned Wednesday. Meanwhile, authorities may be closing in on an alleged fourth shooter. Tips are pouring in. BREAKING: @PhillyPolice have 'very good direction' on identifying male suspect connected to Saturday's mass shooting on South Street. They credit the public for their help submitting tips after they released...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO