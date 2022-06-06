ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Discussing "Top Gun: Maverick"

wxxinews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new "Top Gun: Maverick" film is earning stellar reviews and new fans for the franchise. The sequel...

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Top Gun: Maverick star reveals the advice Tom Cruise gave her

Top Gun: Maverick introduces a new cast of actors to take a ride into the danger zone with Tom Cruise, but for them, working with the legendary actor wasn't just a chance to act alongside a huge star, but a learning experience. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Phoenix actress Monica...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Paramount is sued over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

June 6 (Reuters) - The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun” on Monday sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.”. According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Facing A Copyright Lawsuit

Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, has been doing very well in theaters. Now, the movie studio Paramount is being hit with a copyright lawsuit. The heirs of the author of the original story used as inspiration for Top Gun are suing Paramount. Ehud Yonay was the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Sigint
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breakout Monica Barbaro Signs With Range Media Partners

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed rising star Monica Barbaro, who is currently starring as Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace in Paramount’s massive hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to the original 1985 film has received rave reviews and a coveted A+ Cinemascore since debuting at Cinemacon and following a robust global rollout including premieres in Cannes, San Diego, London, Mexico and Japan. The film smashed Memorial Day opening records with $156m domestic and a WW cume currently over $300m. She will next be in a leading role opposite Diego Boneta in Paramount Plus’ romantic...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Connecticut Public

'Top Gun: Maverick' is ridiculous. It's also ridiculously entertaining

In one of the more memorable lines in the original Top Gun, Maverick gets chewed out by a superior who tells him, "Son, your ego's writing checks your body can't cash." Sometimes I wonder if Tom Cruise took that putdown as a personal challenge. No movie star seems to work harder or push himself further than Cruise these days. He just keeps going and going, whether he's scaling skyscrapers in a new Mission: Impossible adventure or showing a bunch of fresh-faced pilots how it's done in the ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining Top Gun: Maverick.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
MOVIES
The Independent

Top Gun: Maverick director shares biggest Tom Cruise obstacle he faced before making film

The director of Top Gun: Maverick has shared the main obstacle he faced while trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the film.Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on 2013 science fiction film Oblivion, saw promise in the sequel after reading the script by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.Kosinski had to fly to Paris to pitch the film to Cruise, who was filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout at the time.Speaking about the encounter, Kosinski told Polygon: “So I read the script, I had some ideas, and Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] liked those ideas. He said, ‘You know what,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Top Gun Maverick: Paramount sued for copyright infringement by heirs of writer who inspired film

Paramount Pictures has been sued for copyright infringement over its latest blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick.The action movie – which sees Tom Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot confronting the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.Since its release on 27 May, it has broken box office records, earning an estimated $151m (£119m) in North America for the four-day Memorial Day weekend, in addition to another $85m (£68m) in its second week, including $25m (£20m) on Friday 3 June. However, on Monday (6 June), a lawsuit was filed...
MOVIES
PopSugar

The "Top Gun: Maverick" Cast Take Us Behind the Scenes

"Top Gun: Maverick" has people of all ages enthralled with the sequel to the classic '80s action film. It's already on its way to becoming one of the biggest films of the year as its international box office numbers soar past $557.2 million, according to Deadline. Almost 40 years after...
MOVIES
SFGate

Paramount Chief Brian Robbins on the Blockbuster Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Getting Close to the Starting Line’ With ‘Star Trek’

Paramount has been on a sizzling run. All five of its 2022 releases, a crop that includes “Scream,” “Jackass Forever,” “The Lost City” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” opened in first place at the domestic box office, with “Top Gun: Maverick” outpacing them all. The sequel to the beloved Tom Cruise film has scored with critics and audiences alike. “Top Gun: Maverick” has currently grossed a massive $557.2 million globally and shows few signs of slowing down soon.
PARAMOUNT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy