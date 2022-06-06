Discussing "Top Gun: Maverick"

The director of Top Gun: Maverick has shared the main obstacle he faced while trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the film.Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on 2013 science fiction film Oblivion, saw promise in the sequel after reading the script by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.Kosinski had to fly to Paris to pitch the film to Cruise, who was filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout at the time.Speaking about the encounter, Kosinski told Polygon: “So I read the script, I had some ideas, and Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] liked those ideas. He said, ‘You know what,...
Comments / 0