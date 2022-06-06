Mills County Sheriff’s Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests.

Christopher John Goynes, 18, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on June 1st for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300.

Toby Leland Blankenship, 47, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested June 3rd on a warrant for Sexual Assault 2nd. Blankenship was held on no bond.

Andrew James Hughes, 23, of Glenwood, was arrested June 4th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000.

Anthony Michael Bobzien, 19, of Council Bluffs, was arrested June 6th for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000.

IN THIS ARTICLE
