ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Eugenio Suarez has been heating up lately for the Mariners

By Christopher O'Day
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been plenty of people out there who have been trying to rip the Mariners, Jerry Dipoto and the Front Office, and Eugenio Suarez for how he has been doing this season. As usual, the vocal minority online that are flexing their internet muscles need to calm down and be...

sodomojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Recapping the Matt Olson trade and how it has played out for both sides so far

The biggest move of the Braves’ offseason was the trade for Matt Olson, as Atlanta acquired the slugging first baseman for Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, and Joey Estes. The Braves then subsequently signed Olson to an eight-year extension. It very well could end up being one of those trades that is a win-win for both parties. With Freddie Freeman on the fence about re-signing with the organization, the Braves needed to act swiftly, and in order to acquire a player within the same realm as Freeman, they had to give up multiple top prospects. The Athletics come to town to begin the week, so it felt like a perfect time to catch up with all the players involved in the biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Acuna leads Braves against the Athletics following 4-hit game

LINE: Braves -240, Athletics +196; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics after Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits against the Rockies on Sunday. Atlanta is 28-27 overall and 14-14 in home games. The Braves have a 20-4 record in games when they...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia on Braves' bench Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Jared Koenig and the Oakland Athletics. Heredia went 1-for-2 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics, but he's on the bench for Wednesday's game. Adam Duvall (triceps) is back in left field in place of Heredia and batting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
numberfire.com

Randy Arozarena leading off for Rays on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is batting leadoff in Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Arozarena typically leads off the order against lefties, but the Rays have him in the top spot versus the right-handed Hudson. Kevin Kiermaier is batting cleanup while Ji-Man Choi is hitting second and Manuel Margot is the No. 3 batter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Astros play the Mariners in series rubber match

LINE: Astros -145, Mariners +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Houston is 36-20 overall and 15-7 at home. The Astros have a 19-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Slash
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Paredes will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yandy Diaz entering the lineup at third base. Diaz will bat fourth versus left-hander Packy Naughton and the Cardinals. numberFire's models...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

FanSided

258K+
Followers
487K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy