CHARLOTTE — A tracking device that some criminals use to stalk people actually helped Charlotte-Mecklenburg police track down a thief. Police say someone broke into cars parked at the Hilton Garden Inn near Northlake Mall and at least one other business. According to investigators, one of the victims had an Apple AirTag attached to his backpack that was stolen. Officers were able to track the backpack to a home on Glory Street in north Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO