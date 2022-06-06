Man Accused in Two Florida Murders Drowns in Missouri River

Six members of the Haitian Special Olympics soccer delegation, who traveled to Florida for the Games, have been missing since Monday, according to a news release by the Osceola County Sheriff’s office. Special Olympics organizers reported that five of the men are not athletes and one is an adult with an intellectual disability. The men are between the ages of 18 and 32, and were last seen just south of Orlando, near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. According to the news release, all six had turned in their room keys and left their personal belongings behind. Local law enforcement officers do not suspect foul play and are in contact with federal authorities, according to the release. The Special Olympics began on June 5.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO