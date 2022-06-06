Pelicans, CJ McCollum Keeping Zion Williamson Close This Summer

Zion Williamson is working out close to home while CJ McCollum is on ESPN giving the NBA world insight into the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting to see Zion Williamson’s commitment level up close and personal. After spending a large portion of the season rehabbing in Portland, Erin Summers reports Williamson has been working out at the team’s facility since being cleared to play without any restrictions.

McCollum, appearing on ESPN's This Just In, addressed the weight of expectations on young generational type stars and how to stay balanced through adversity. Williamson has seemingly made it through the toughest stretch of his career with a smile on his face. The outside noise will not affect him, not with McCollum’s support all season.

McCollum told Max Kellerman, “There's this misconception of what he's like as a human being. He's nice, he's fun-loving, he's from the south. He loves his southern cuisine obviously. The cool part is that his teammates like him. You hear the media and see how he is treated. He does not speak very often. There are a lot of people that kind of speak for him behind the scenes but one of the things he is going to do going forward is be present. Not just with the team but with the media so you can see exactly how he is as a person.”

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Summers agreed during a recent SportsEthos podcast appearance, explaining, “We want to see Zion around. We want to talk to him. We want him to be a part of this team…Zion is back with the team. He has been working out here, he’s been staying here this summer. He’s been in the gym. I pop in there every once in a while. I see him all the time. He is definitely getting his workouts in. He is working with the training staff. He was very adamant about wanting to stay here this summer and continuing to develop and also to be around the team as they come in for workouts.”

McCollum finished his reply saying, “All in all, I've enjoyed my experiences with him. He works extremely hard. The rehab process is brutal not only mentally but physically. You’re away from the team. You feel removed. You’re getting up early, working out by yourself. Essentially, you feel like you are lost. Going into the playoffs last year, winning those playoff games, I think it kind of painted a picture of all this work is not lost. I’m going to be able to contribute and play well with this team. I’m going to be able to show the world what I have to offer. Not just in the regular season but also the postseason.”

Zion Williamson will stay in a gym all summer. He might even be able to convince the front office to guarantee a max-level rookie contract extension. If so, New Orleans will be regularly scheduled programming in the latter stages of the NBA Playoffs for the next 5-10 years. That’s why McCollum is taking Williamson under his wing now.

McCollum’s been to the Western Conference Finals before. He knows some players never get these opportunities and does not want to waste any more time now that Williamson is back on the court.

