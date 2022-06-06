ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

What’s going around? 6-6-2022

By Carrie Lazarus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly...

Syracuse shares results of 2022 deer management program

(WSYR-TV) — 92 deer were removed from the Syracuse area as a result of the 2022 deer management program, the city says. In its third year, 316 deer have been removed since 2019. The city says, along with United States Department of Agriculture, the program “provided more than 2,373 pounds of venison, equivalent to about 9,492 meals for donation.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Who will have a voice in Upstate-Crouse hospital merger? (Good Morning CNY for June 7)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 75; Low: 56. Breezy, some rain; thunderstorm possible. 5-day forecast. HOCHUL SIGNS NEW GUN LAWS: New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state one of the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings. Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 gun-related bills, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes. (AP photo)
4 from Syracuse among NY’s biggest tax deadbeats; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for June 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 54. Cloudy, breezy, showers. 5-day forecast. POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FIERY CRASH: A police-car chase ended in a fiery crash near Oakwood Cemetery Monday evening. The car was being chased in connection with an ongoing investigation, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed Monday. There were two suspects in the car at the time, he said. (Video) (Screenshot courtesy Toni M. Horrace)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Downtown Farmers Market sets opening date (Good Morning CNY for June 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 74; Low: 57. Intermittent clouds, pleasant. 5-day forecast. McCONAUGHEY MAKES PLEA FOR GUN COMPROMISE: Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture or Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, as he speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday. McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, made an emotional plea for Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights. (AP photo)
Greek Fest returns to Syracuse in full swing

After a two-year hiatus, Greek Fest returns to Syracuse full-fledged and in person. Volunteers have already started preparing for one of CNY’s most popular cultural events. Greek Fest started with a couple people bringing their grills to one spot, and has now evolved into the event it is today.
SYRACUSE, NY
Missing Oswego County man found in good health

SALINA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have located a man deemed missing earlier this week. According to State Police, 28-year-old Daniel Wahl was found in good health on Thursday, June 9. Wahl was previously listed as missing on Wednesday, June 8 after being last seen on June...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Wellness Wednesday: Why St. Joe’s is getting national attention

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health Hospital is getting national recognition for the safety and quality of its maternity care. It’s the only hospital in Syracuse to be recognized as one of the best hospitals for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report, The Leapfrog Group, and now Newsweek.
SYRACUSE, NY
$84 million improvement project on Thruway in Onondaga County underway

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — An $84.2 million infrastructure improvement project on the Thruway (I-90) in Onondaga County is now underway and it includes the rehabilitation of the Onondaga Parkway Bridge, New York State Gov. Hochul announced Thursday. The project also includes pavement reconstruction on a five-mile section of the...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Crouse Health hosting two recruiting events

(WSYR-TV) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Crouse Health is hosting two in-person job fairs for open positions over the next week. The first is being held today, June 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pomeroy Treatment Center on Erie Boulevard. The event is focusing on careers in Addiction Treatment Services.
SYRACUSE, NY
Keeping food safe from the summer heat

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — As we head into the summer months and you’re planning a camping trip or a barbeque, it’s important to keep food safety in mind to prevent food poisoning. “With grilling, there are a lot of things firstly make sure if you have any...
UTICA, NY
First Rome “Pop-Up” project on June 18

(WSYR-TV) – Livable Communities of Oneida County is partnering up with the City of Rome for a “Pop-Up” project that will be held on Saturday June 18, from 10-2:00 p.m. The activation will not only coincide with the city of Rome’s Summer Program Registration, it will also have music, food trucks, vendors and lawn games for all ages.
ROME, NY
Health
Politics
Allergy
Oneida valedictorian to attend Boston University this fall

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Throughout the month of June, NewsChannel 9 is shining a light on high school seniors across Central New York who are graduating at the top of their class. Thursday’s highlighted student is Madeline Harris, the valedictorian at Oneida High School. She tells NewsChannel 9 how...
ONEIDA, NY
Snapshot: Orthopedic Spine Surgeon joins MVHS Orthopedic Group

Aymen Rashid, MD, has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, and his Orthopedic Residency was completed at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. Prior to joining MVHS, Dr. Rashid was an orthopedic spine surgeon at Slocum Dickson Medical Group, PLLC. He has more than 8 years of experience as a physician. Dr. Rashid is accepting new patients of all ages. He is part of the MVHS Orthopedic Group located at 1903 Sunset Ave, Utica, New York. He can be reached at 315-624-8150.
SYRACUSE, NY
Two Chemung County restaurants up for sale

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted. 1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
OCRRA’s Ley Creek Transfer Station closing Saturday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you needed to get rid of a mattress or your household trash, the Ley Creek Transfer Station has been the place many people have utilized. OCRRA will be closing this location Saturday morning at 11:30. “Our permit will be expiring in the next...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oneida County gas station violates underage drinking laws

VERNON, NB.Y. (WWTI) — A business in Oneida County was found not in compliance with underage drinking laws during a recent Underage Drinking Initiative led by New York State Police. On June 8, State Police check 11 locations throughout Oneida County. According to State Police, Circle K located on...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

