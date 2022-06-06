What’s going around? 6-6-2022

Aymen Rashid, MD, has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, and his Orthopedic Residency was completed at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. Prior to joining MVHS, Dr. Rashid was an orthopedic spine surgeon at Slocum Dickson Medical Group, PLLC. He has more than 8 years of experience as a physician. Dr. Rashid is accepting new patients of all ages. He is part of the MVHS Orthopedic Group located at 1903 Sunset Ave, Utica, New York. He can be reached at 315-624-8150.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO